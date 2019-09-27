Central Columbia is in the same boat as Hammond (S.C.), Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove and Shamokin.
How do you bounce back from a beatdown at the hands of Southern Columbia?
“I told the kids after the game (last week) that it was over at midnight. We had to focus on Danville. They are a team ahead of us in the district power ratings,” Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said. “That’s where our focus needs to be. We’ll see if it is.”
When Central Columbia hosts Danville in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game, Dennis knows exactly what his team needs to do to get back on the right track.
“We need to funnel No. 1 (quarterback K.J. Riley) back to the middle of the field. We can’t let him get outside, or we are going to have a long night,” Dennis said.
Dennis knows the most dangerous Ironman is the trigger man of the offense — Riley, the junior quarterback. Riley has thrown for 1,033 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 64 percent of his passes with just one interception.
However, Riley’s also been dangerous outside the pocket this season. He scored the game-winning touchdown in the opener against Shikellamy on a scramble, and last week against Milton ran for 129 yards and two scores.
“He’s clearly the kid we have to stop. We have to keep him flowing back toward the middle of the field,” Dennis said. “One of our strengths is our defensive line, and we need to funnel Riley back into our bigger guys to make tackles. “
Another person who hopes Riley stays in the pocket is Danville co-interim coach Brian Raup, but for completely different reasons.
That would mean the Ironmen (4-1) are winning the battle up front, and the junior is picking Central Columbia apart from the pocket. Riley has weapons in freshman Carson Persing, who has 24 catches for 529 yards and six touchdowns, and junior Ian Persing, who has 16 catches for 296 yards and four scores.
“We don’t like to see K.J. running for his life, but it’s a testament to the type of athlete he is, that he can still make those plays on the run,” Raup said.
Raup would like to see the Ironmen get back to running the ball out their Wing-T offense, something the Milton was able to take away from Danville last.
“Our line came (into the year) inexperienced so it’s only five games into the season, so they are still learning,” Raup said. “When we get pressure from teams, it’s given us trouble. Milton did that a lot last week and shut down our run game.
“Luckily, some of our big plays got us out of those jams.”
Raup is looking for that offensive line to a step forward this week against the Blue Jays.
“Ideally, we’d like to get back to our base Wing-T and grind away some clock,” Raup said. “That means we have establish control at the line of scrimmage.”