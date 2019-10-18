There will be a lot of similarities when Lewisburg and Central Columbia square off tonight in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
Both teams have a 5-3 record and are fighting for a home game in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs that are just two weeks away.
“We want to take care of business and get our kids another home game,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. “We can make our lives easier by winning out.”
It also goes a little deeper with both teams still searching for some consistency, despite their success, because of youth and tough losses a week ago.
“They are very similar to us in that they graduated a bunch of seniors, but are still productive on all different levels on both sides of the ball,” Persing said. “On the other side, we both are playing well for a quarter or two, and the rest of the game can nightmarish.
“I think it’s going to come down to whoever can play the closest to a complete four quarters.”
Lewisburg dropped a 47-21 decision to Jersey Shore last week, losing a chance to share the HAC-I title. Central Columbia dropped a 14-10 game to Warrior Run.
“I don’t think we were focused last week. My captains were very adamant that they took them seriously, but I don’t know what it was,” Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said. “I really think it was focus; we made so many mistakes.”
Both coaches are looking for their teams to shake off last week and take another step toward the playoffs.
“I had this talk with the freshmen and sophomores that playing for us (on varsity) — we are eight games plus a scrimmage into the season, (so) they aren’t freshmen and sophomores any more,” Persing said. “We’re looking for an upward trajectory, and at times, we plateau.
“Sometimes we look like we’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs and other times we look like we’re going to last one week.”
However, Persing thinks his team ready to take the next step forward.
“I fully trust these guys and that they’ll be ready to play,” he said.
Dennis’ biggest concern is the Lewisburg offense, averaging 29.8 points per game, including 101 points that last three weeks without injured running back Max Moyers.
“Ethan Dominick is a terrific athlete. He might not be as big and strong as Max — yet — but he can do a lot of similar things for them on the offensive end for them,” Dennis said.
Dennis is also concerned with the Green Dragons’ scheme and ability to get the ball in different players hands.
“Marc is very creative offensively. Their screen game is one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Dennis said. “They run a guy in motion and get you looking that way, then run something to the opposite side.
“Our defense is going to have to stay disciplined.”
Again, Dennis thinks the game will come down with how consistent his offense will be tonight.
“We’ve been great on defense and special teams all season,” Dennis said. “Offensively is where we need improvement.”