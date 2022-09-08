Injuries are a part of life during football season, but it always seems like a couple teams suffer more than their fair share each year. So far, that’s described Selinsgrove’s 2022 campaign to a tee, as the Seals have had to make several changes from their preferred starting lineup just two weeks into the season.
Unlike the typical injury-riddled team, Selinsgrove hasn’t let the loss of some of its stronger players deter it from its goals. The Seals simply picked themselves up and got the job done against Juniata, turning to backup quarterback Gavin Bastian and a host of other reserves in securing a 2-0 start despite the adversity.
“It’s their mentality; they want to win and they’re going to do what they need to do to win,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “They stayed positive down 14-0; there was no infighting or pointing fingers. They listened to the coaches, accepted coaching and we’ve played as a team.”
Of course, the Seals’ job only gets tougher from here, as they’ve now got their annual matchup with Jersey Shore — the team that knocked them out of the 4A playoffs a season ago. After putting 70 points on Lewisburg in the first half last week, the Bulldogs have established that they’re every bit as capable of making another run at a state championship in 2022 and might be even more suited to do it this time around.
“With the team they have this year, playing at Jersey Shore would be a huge challenge if we were 100 percent healthy,” Hicks said. “With four or five starters down on both sides of the ball, it just makes it more challenging. But our kids are preparing and whoever’s healthy is practicing and ready to go.”
That’s no surprise to Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish. During the Bulldogs’ rise from afterthought to state powerhouse, few teams have gained their respect as much as Selinsgrove because of the way the Seals play each week.
“Selinsgrove has done a great job in their games against Bellefonte and Juniata,” Gravish said. “They are well coached and have great players. They never make mistakes. We played numerous games over the past several years and I believe they have developed into our main rival game.”
Gravish isn’t exaggerating. Even though Jersey Shore has won the past five meetings in the series, the teams have split the past 16 matchups. Outside of the COVID year of 2020, the teams have met twice a season in each of the past nine years, which means there are few surprises between them.
“We’re both very familiar with each other, so this just comes down to being able to execute the offense and defense against a really good football team,” Hicks said. “It makes preparation a whole lot easier, because you look at a lot of these starters and they were on the team if they weren’t varsity starters last year. They’ve been through the preparation and tried to simulate Jersey Shore’s stuff.”
So far this season, that’s meant the running of Haydn Packer and Brady Jordan, which neither Pottsville nor Lewisburg were able to slow down. Gravish said the Bulldogs have looked solid again in practice this week, and he expects his team to try to control the tempo again.
“I am a firm believer that you will perform how you practice, and we have had a very intense and physical week so far,” Gravish said. “We will have to be in manageable down and distance situations on offense where we can convert first downs and control the tempo of the game.”
That’s the same way Jersey Shore has ended three of Selinsgrove’s past four seasons, and it has the Seals looking at the long-term picture. A win would be huge for the Seals, but this matchup is more about getting ready for the likely rematch in November.
“For us, knowing that there’s a very good chance that we’ll see them again, it gives us an opportunity to see where we stand and what we need to improve on,” Hicks said. “Hopefully, when we see them again, we’ll be a lot healthier than we are now.”
But even though the Seals enter Friday shorthanded, they’re not going to spend any time worrying about injuries. After all, the injuries haven’t stopped them yet, and Jersey Shore certainly isn’t going to show them any sympathy.
“There are no excuses,” Hicks said. “Football is a sport where injuries happen, and at that point, you’ve got two choices. You can pack it in and make excuses, or you can plug in your next best athlete and go play football. That’s what I’m looking for, for these guys to keep their heads up and go compete.”