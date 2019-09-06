For the second year in a row, Line Mountain lost a lopsided opening game to Tamaqua in a nonleague contest, then bounced back with a win in its Tri-Valley League opener with Susquenita.
“That win (last week) was really important for us for a number of reasons,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “No. 1, it was the first time we were able to win on the road in the last seven games. We had lost seven away games in a row, and we had to get that monkey off our backs. And we had lost four games in a row and six of the last seven.”
The Eagles, whose stated goal is to win the Tri-Valley League title, face the defending TVL champion Halifax Wildcats (0-2 overall, 0-1 TVL) tonight at Glenn Ressler Field.
Coach Earl Mosley’s squad lost a lot of players to graduation from the 2018 team that went 11-2, and advanced to the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs, but Carson said the Wildcats are still a good team.
“They’re doing things a little different, but it’s mostly the same offense,” Carson said. “I felt like last year they tried to get the ball out in space quickly and not worry so much about their offensive line play.
“This year, they are not doing that as much. They are relying more on the offensive line, which is a veteran group with big kids and tough kids. They are trying to run the ball more inside this year.”
Carson said senior fullback Hunter Smith and sophomore wide receiver Bryce Enders run hard, and the Wildcats like to get them the ball. Smith is 6-foot-2, 199 pounds.
Mosley, who turned a 3-7 team into last year’s winner, said young players making mistakes had something to do with his team’s losses to Hamburg (non-league) and TVL preseason favorite Upper Dauphin.
“They’re so young, they’re going to make mistakes. We are looking for improvement week by week,” he said, noting that, from watching film, the coaches know that the mistakes are correctible and there were a number of positive in both losses.”
Mosely said Line Mountain has a “pretty stout running game” and the Wildcats’ Achilles heel has been its trouble stopping the run game.
“They are a good football team overall,” Mosley said of the Eagles (1-1, 1-0).
Carson said his team must also cut down on its mistakes, but he was happy that the Eagles played a physical game against the Blackhawks last week.
He recalled that last year the Eagles were up 7-0 on Halifax early, but mistakes contributed to the 37-7 loss.
“With less than two minutes to go (in the first half), we threw a pick-6, and then another pick the very next play. They kicked a field goal, so instead of being up 7-0 — at a minimum — at half we went into half down 10-7,” he said. “We had dominated them up to that point. The wheels fell off in the second half.”