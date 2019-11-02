ALMEDIA — Brady Hill and his Danville teammates were on a mission Friday, determined to prove Central Columbia wasn’t five touchdowns better as the score of the teams’ Sept. 27 meeting suggested.
The preferred method was to win in a return to Blue Jay Stadium and snap a five-game slide.
For a half the Ironmen were on track, but then the hosts made key offensive adjustment, scored 18 points in 7 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, and stamped a 21-0 district playoff victory.
“We put it together in the first half, but we couldn’t get the job done,” said Hill, a junior defensive lineman who spearheaded a defense that limited Central Columbia to 89 yards and a 3-0 halftime lead Friday.
When the teams met a month earlier, the Blue Jays rolled up 162 yards and 14 points in the first quarter alone.
“The defense played really, really well,” said Danville interim co-coach Brian Raup. “We played the run strong, like we expected to. We changed a couple things up (from Sept. 27) that caused trouble for them, and, when they went pass ... (Jays QB Garrett McNelis) didn’t have anybody to throw to.
“Defense played impeccably well.”
Central Columbia shifted to the Wildcat offense early in the third quarter, opting to run 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior Jacob Reifer at the Ironmen that dropping back with the 6-4 McNelis. The result was back-to-back scoring drives for a 14-0 lead, followed by a big pass play for a TD to cap the scoring late in the third.
Reifer finished with a game-high 92 yards on 15 carries. He gained 98 yards on the ground after halftime.
“We’ve been running it since the summer, but we unleashed it two weeks ago and we had some success with it,” said Blue Jays coach Scott Dennis.
Central Columbia (8-3) advanced to next week’s District 4 Class 3A semifinals against second-seeded Loyalsock, a 38-0 winner over No. 7 Mifflinburg. The Ironmen closed the season 4-7.
“Second half, a lot of short fields and a couple big plays hurt us,” said Raup.
In the teams’ regular-season game, the Blue Jays got 300 yards from McNelis (167 passing) and tailback Troy Johnson (133 rushing), 180 of it while building a 28-7 halftime lead. But with Johnson under wraps (six carries, 13 first-half yards) and McNelis starting 3-of-10, the game was scoreless until Central’s Mason Yorty kicked a 33-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half.
Danville senior Colton Sidler intercepted McNelis at the Ironmen 18 while covering the slot late in the half. Johnson made the first of his two picks on the next play to set up the field goal.
The Ironmen had the edge in first-half yards, 97-89.
Reifer returned the second-half kickoff 66 yards to the Danville 26, and, after gaining first down to the 15, Central went to the Wildcat. The Blue Jays had used the offense for only three series over their previous two games, but on Friday they were able to run away from the Ironmen’s penetration that wreaked so much first-half havoc.
“When they go to the side, I just can’t go and catch them,” said Hill. “Props to their kids; they worked their tails off.”
Reifer ran three times for 15 yards and a touchdown just three minutes into the second half. A poor snap on the PAT forced a pass attempt which Zach Smith converted to Dylan Devlin for an 11-0 lead.
After a 46-yard punt by KJ Riley pinned the Blue Jays at their 17, Reifer directed a nine-play drive that resulted in a 40-yard Yorty field goal. Reifer ran four times for 52 yards in the series, including a 39-yard gain across midfield.
“They put their run package in, and they’re big up front so they grind the clock,” said Raup. “Reifer’s a great athlete — he’s going to make plays. So you tip your cap to them there.”
Limited to 49 first-half rushing yards, the Blue Jays finished with 182. Although their final score was a 54-yard bomb from McNelis to Zander Bradley that, while underthrown, paid off when the defender stumbled to the turf.
Danville amassed 97 yards by halftime but finished with 128.
“At halftime it wasn’t yelling and screaming,” said Dennis. “It was simply a matter of, Whoever wins the game up front is going to win the game. I think in the second half we did that.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
NO. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA 21,
NO. 6 DANVILLE 0
Danville (4-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Central Col. 8-3) 0 3 18 0 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
CC-FG Mason Yorty 33, 0:02
Third quarter
CC-Jacob Reifer 4 run (Dylan Devlin pass from Zach Smith), 8:55
CC-FG Yorty 40, 3:23
CC-Zander Bradley 54 pass from Garrett McNelis (Yorty kick), 1:23
TEAM STATISTICS
D CC
First downs 9 12
Rushes-yards 26-46 39-182
Passing yards 82 94
Comp-Att-Int 11-27-2 4-14-1
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-16 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Jagger Dressler 5-27; Joey Harris 8-20; KJ Riley 9-7; Carson Persing 2-(-2); Ty Stauffer 1-(-3); Team 1-(-3). Central Columbia: Jacob Reifer 15-92, TD; Troy Johnson 15-40; Garrett McNelis 8-51; Auston Rainier 1-(-1).
PASSING — Danville: Riley 10-26-2 for 75 yards; Zach Gordon 1-1-0 for 7 yards. Central Columbia: McNelis 4-14-1 for 94 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Danville: C. Persing 4-41; Dressler 4-19; Ian Persing 2-15; Harris 1-7. Central Columbia: Zander Bradley 2-64, TD; Garrett Carter 2-30.