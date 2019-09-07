Danville pulls away from Warrior Run

TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run wouldn’t go away, as Danville found itself in another close game late Friday night.
Jagger Dressler broke off a 48-yard run in the fourth quarter to put Danville ahead by two scores to stay as the Ironmen defeated Warrior Run 35-20.
KJ Riley went 15-of-27 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Ironmen (2-1). He connected with Ian Persing for two touchdowns, and threw a third to Jaydon Diven.
“The game plan all week was spread them out a little bit and pass the ball a little bit more,” Riley said. “We wanted to use our skill players to our advantage. There wasn’t that much pressure. They were bringing three, and dropping everybody else into coverage. We were well prepared for it.”
The Ironmen came out throwing, but relied on Dressler and Joe Harris when they needed to pick short yards. Harris capped a 68-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard plunge through the line for Danville’s second touchdown.
“Anytime we can put the ball in Riley’s hand and let him make plays and try and pick people apart it’s good,” Danville interim co-coach Chris Coombe said. “They had a good game plan. They pretty much stopped us running off tackle. Everything was outside. We spread them out a little bit and let KJ go to work.”
Danville’s defense intercepted Warrior Run (2-1) quarterback Remington Corderman three times on the night.
Mason Raup and Colton Sidler had key interceptions for the Ironmen.
“They broke their momentum a little bit, because they were moving the football quite a bit,” Coombe said. “Anytime we can get a turnover and get the ball back on offense and chew up some of the clock it’s good. They had a lot of playmakers tonight.”
Riley Daubert, who finished with 180 yards receiving and a 95-yard kickoff return, was nearly all the offense Warrior Run produced in the first half.
After Danville scored on the game's opening drive, Daubert responded. He took the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to pay dirt for Warrior Run’s response. Daubert would came up big for the Defenders again when he caught a 65-yard pass from Corderman for the Defenders' second touchdown of the night.
“It didn’t look like anything to me at first,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “He broke through and was gone. He’s explosive, and he’s a playmaker. Those are the types of things he can do. He was huge. He really kept us in the game throughout the night.”
Daubert caught another 65-yard touchdown pass in third quarter to pull Warrior Run within one score, but Dressler's late run pushed the lead back to two scores.
“There was no quit,” Long said. “We played them twice last year. We hung with them, but this is a different year. We took them down to the wire. It was a much better effort. We’ll come back, and see what we can do next week.”
This was the second game Danville played without head coach Jim Keiser, who was indefinitely suspended before last week's game.
DANVILLE 35, WARRIOR RUN 20
Danville (2-1)`14`7`7`7 — 35
Warrior Run (2-1)`6`7`7`0 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D — Ian Persing 32 pass from KJ Riley (Riley kick)
WR — Riley Daubert 95 kick return (kick failed)
D — Joe Harris 3 run (Riley kick)
Second quarter
D — Persing 35 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
WR — Daubert 65 pass from Remington Corderman (Logan Witmer kick)
Third quarter
D — Jaydon Diven 13 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
WR — Daubert 65 pass from Corderman (Witmer kick)
Fourth quarter
D — Jagger Dressler 48 run (Riley kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`DAN`WR
First downs`14`15
Rushes-yards`32-244`26-104
Passing`16-27-0`21-37-3
Passing yards`244`269
Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`5-40`6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Joey Harris 6-17; Kayden Riley 6-24; Jagger Dressler 16-156, TD; Ty Stauffer 1-1; Ian Persing 2-1; Spencer Altman 1-45. Warrior Run: David Gearhart 1-0; Denver Beachel 17-86; Remington Corderman 7-15; Justin Blair 1-3.
PASSING— Danville: KJ Riley 16-27-0, for 244 yards, 3 TDs. Warrior Run: Remington Corderman 21-37-3, for 269 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 5-53; Jagger Dressler 1-17; Joey Harris 1-0; Ian Persing 7-156, 2 TDs; Jaydon Diven 5-40, TD. Warrior Run: Riley Daubert 8-180, 2 TDs; Ahmahd Keyes 6-50; David Gearhart 1-12; Nathan Michael 2-13; Colton Penycoft 1-3; Denver Beachel 2-10.