MONTOURSVILLE — Trailing by 14 points at halftime, the Danville High School football team could see the end of its season coming against Montoursville in the District 4 Class 3A championship game.
However, senior outside linebackers Ian Persing and Jagger Dressler knew there was more the defense could do.
“Me and Jagger really got on them to pick it up, to get after (Montoursville),” Persing said. “If we lose this game, we can’t play high school football again.”
“We went into the locker room, and the seniors made sure everyone knew how much this game meant to us,” Dressler said. “We needed to come out and be ready to play in the second half.”
Danville — which hadn’t won a district football championship since 2012 — shut out Montoursville in the second half. Quarterback K.J. Riley ran for two scores, threw for another, and kicked a field goal as the Ironmen beat the Warriors, 31-21, on a warm sun-splashed afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors entered the contest averaging 51 points per game.
“The past couple of years, we’ve been to a bunch of district championship games, and we’ve never been able to get the win,” Persing said. “This year, we felt we had a really good group of guys, a group of coaches that really helped us through it all year. We all believed. We all trust in each other, and we’d know we’d be able to do it.”
Danville tied the game at 7-7 on the first play of the second quarter when Dressler caught a short wide receiver screen, made the defender miss, and ran it in from 12 yards out after the Warriors had taken a 7-0 lead on a pick-6 of Riley by Dylan Bennett.
However, the Warriors hit a big 62-yard TD pass to Dillion Young, and a 5-yard TD run by Bennett capped a four-minute stretch that saw Montoursville open up a 21-7 lead.
“We were wobbly at the end of the first half, and we had to fight our way out of it,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We were confident we could come back. We know we can score points in bunches.”
The Warriors rolled up 138 yards offense in that stretch as well.
“It was just a mindset. We had so many mistakes (on defense) in the first half,” Danville linebacker Gabe Benjamin said. “We just had to do what we had been practicing all week.”
Danville limited Montoursville to just two first downs and 58 yards from the 7:26 mark of the second quarter until Montoursville’s final drive of the game.
“We’re over there cheering on the defense; you could just feel the momentum of the game swinging,” Riley said.
Riley had to recover after the early interception and some struggles for the Danville offense. The Ironmen used a 91-yard scoring drive to score three opening touchdown, but the rest of the first half saw Riley punt the ball three times after three straight three-and-outs.
Danville took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 77 yards in eight plays, capped by Riley’s 1-yard TD run. Danville converted a third-and-4 with a 14-yard pass to Ian Persing, before Dressler caught a 41-yard pass against good coverage on third-and-9 down to the Montoursville 1. Riley’s PAT cut the lead to 21-14.
The teams exchanged punts, but the big play of the game came on the Montoursville punt. Isaiah Fenner had the ball slip through his hands, and Dressler recovered on the Warriors’ 14.
“I have a bigger frame (Fenner is 5-foot-8. Dressler is 6-foot-2), so I just kept my eyes on him the whole time I was running down the field just in case he did drop it,” Dressler said. “I thought I could outfight him for it.”
Danville managed just 2 yards on the drive, but Riley’s 26-yard field goal with 11:04 cut the Montoursville lead to 21-17.
Danville’s defense got a tackle for loss from Dressler, and a Mason Raup sack of Maddix Dalena to force another punt. Montoursville’s punter shanked the punt for just 7 yards. On the next play, Riley zipped a 31-yard TD pass to Carson Persing to give Danville a 24-21 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“It was a flood play, and nothing was really there,” Riley said. “I just saw Carson at the last second, with his hand on his back shoulder. I just put it there, and he caught it. It was amazing, a great catch.”
The Warriors next possession ended with seniors Brady Hill and Tyler Simas battering Dalena as he released a pass for a 3-yard loss, and forced another punt. Five consecutive runs, capped by Riley’s 14-yard score sent the Ironmen in the PIAA playoffs.
Danville will next face Archbishop Carroll, a 34-28 winner over New Hope Solebury, next weekend in the state quarterfinals.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
DANVILLE 31, MONTOURSVILLE 21
Danville (8-1) 0 7 7 17 — 31
Montoursville (8-1) 7 14 0 0 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MTV-Dylan Bennett 29 interception return (Dillion Young kick)
Second quarter
Dan-Jagger Dressler 12 pass from K.J. Riley (Riley kick)
MTV-Young 62 pass from Maddix Dalena (Young kick)
MTV-Bennett 5 run (Young kick)
Third quarter
Dan-Riley 1 run (Riley kick)
Fourth quarter
Dan-FG Riley 26
Dan-Carson Persing 31 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
Dan-Riley 14 run (Riley kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
DHS MHS
First downs 14 8
Rushes-net yards 31-107 25-82
Passing yards 164 141
Passing 15-28-1 9-26-1
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-35 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: K.J. Riley 15-56, 2 TDs; Zach Gordon 7-46; Ty Stauffer 8-5; team 1-(-1). Montoursville: Heath Jones 9-40; Dylan Bennett 5-22, TD; Maddix Dalena 7-22; C.J. Signor 2-0; Isaiah Fenner 1-0; team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Danville; Riley 15-28-1 for 164 yards, 2 TDs. Montoursville: Dalena 9-24-1 for 141 yards, TD; team 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 7-72, TD; Jagger Dressler 4-66, TD; Ian Persing 1-14; Hayden Winn 2-11; Gordon 1-1.