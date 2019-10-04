Montoursville is one of three undefeated teams left in District 4, but none of their opponents so far this season currently have winning records.
The Warriors (6-0) will face likely their toughest test of the season tonight when they host Danville in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II showdown.
“I am interested in the matchup this week as Danville has some really skilled kids,” Loyalsock coach JC Keefer said. “It should be a challenge for us.”
The Ironmen (4-2) are looking for a bounceback victory after a 41-7 loss to Central Columbia last week.
“We need to be better up front on both sides of the ball,” Danville interim co-coach Brian Raup said. “We did not do a good job of establishing the line of scrimmage. Central took advantage of that.”
Raup said he thinks the team can improve as they enter October.
“The big thing is physicality,” he said. “We have relied on the big plays for most of the season. We really need to establish the run and be physical up front. I think this will help us in the long run.”
Junior quarterback KJ Riley passed for 196 yards and a touchdown last week. Riley has thrown for 1,521 yards in six starts this season. Ian Persing had 10 catches for 83 yards, and Carson Persing added five catches for 49 yards.
“KJ is a really good quarterback,” Keefer said. “We have to put pressure on him and make him get rid of the ball early. If he has time in the pocket, he will find an open receiver. He is very good at that.”
The Warriors have their own dynamic playmakers.
Quarterback Hunter Shearer threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 66-0 win over Milton. Logan Ott added 121 yards on seven carries.
“Logan is a very smart and talented player. He is a coach on the field,” Keefer said. “You can look at his stats and say he is a great player, but people don’t realize how much of an asset he is to our team because of his football knowledge.”
Danville is hoping to make Montoursville one-dimensional.
“They are a well-balanced team,” Raup said. “Shearer can throw the ball really well, and they have great running game. We need to be tougher up front to make them pass the ball a little bit more. Take away one of their strengths, and that can help us out.”
Central Columbia was able to take away some things offensively from the Ironmen last week.
“They were very physical up front, created pressure and created problems for us,” said Raup. “Offensively we couldn’t get going.”
The Warriors are coming off a 66-0 win against Milton last week.
“I was most pleased with the intensity we came out with last week,” Keefer said. “I was proud of how we played hard last week and how well we executed.”