For Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis, it’s not the sense of deja vu he’d like to experience in the first round of the district playoffs.
It’s another rematch with a team his Blue Jays beat in the regular season.
Central Columbia (7-3) hosts Danville (4-6) in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. tonight.
Central Columbia beat Lewisburg, 42-16, on its way to a 7-3 regular season in 2018, before losing 7-6 to the Green Dragons at home in the first round of districts.
“It burned us last year. Everything went right for us in that first Lewisburg game. We caught every ball, we made some great runs. We didn’t have any penalties. It’s exactly how the Danville game went this year,” Dennis said. “Nothing went right for us in that second game.”
Dennis has spent all week emphasizing that to his Blue Jays.
“We have to ready to go,” Dennis said. “I keep telling the kids to remember the look on the seniors’ faces last year.
“We just have to cross our figures and hope they listened to us.”
Danville co-interim coach Brian Raup preached small victories when the Ironmen faced Southern Columbia last week. Forcing four turnovers and scoring a touchdown against the starting defense were just the small victories Raup was looking for in what turned out to be a 49-6 loss.
For that reason, the coach is more than confident Danville is ready for its rematch with Central Columbia.
“I’m very proud of the performance. We made them played a full 48 minutes,” Raup said. “Southern Columbia is who they are. If we had not had a great effort, the game would have been much worse.”
The biggest improvement that Raup saw — despite the Ironmen dropping their fifth straight game — was Danville’s improved physicality.
“We were more physical than we’ve been in several weeks,” Raup said. “That’s the most physical team (Southern) we will play all season, so I’m really happy with that.”
Danville (4-6) dropped the first game against the Blue Jays 41-7 on Sept. 27, which started the Ironmen’s skid. Central Columbia raced out to a 28-7 halftime lead, something that can’t happen if the Ironmen are going to reverse the result.
“We have to get off the bus. We didn’t show up,” Raup said. “We need to be ready from the get-go.”
The game plan for the Blue Jays is simple. Dennis feels that if they again pressure Danville quarterback K.J. Riley (20-for-35, 196 yards, one TD, one interception in the first game) and limit freshman Carson Persing (five catches, 49 yards), they should be successful.
“They move No. 17 (Persing) around, so we have to figure out where he is at all times,” Dennis said. “We obviously have to get after Riley a little bit, but he’s hands down the best quarterback we’ve faced this season. He’s dynamic in the passing game. He’s football savvy.”
Raup wants to make the Blue Jays one dimensional by stopping their run game, something that didn’t happen in the first game.
“It will gives us a chance to rush the passer. We didn’t do a very good job in the first game (stopping the run),” Raup said. “It’s something that has to happen (tonight).”