TURBOTVILLE — Riley Daubert made history Friday, securing his place as the most productive wide receiver to ever play at Warrior Run.
It just so happened that coincided with Defenders’ first home playoff victory in the program’s 61 years.
Daubert scored two touchdowns in a resounding 28-7 win over Lewisburg in a District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal game.
“Ever since my freshman year we’ve had something to prove,” he said. “Everyone worked hard and has come together and it has helped us execute.”
Daubert entered the game needing 47 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns to break school records held by Justin Brouse, who graduated in 2006. Daubert caught four passes for 148 yards and a pair of scores, running his career stats to 1,868 receiving yards and 19 receiving TDs with at least one more game to play.
The fourth-seeded Defenders (7-4) next week travel to No. 1 Montoursville (10-1), a 42-0 winner over Shamokin.
“It feels good to break the record(s), but I don’t care as much about that as getting a playoff win,” Daubert said. “I think we shocked a lot of people and it feels really good.”
Fifth-seeded Lewisburg (5-6) lost the ball eight plays into the game’s opening drive when Warrior Run made a strip sack on Green Dragons quarterback Nick Shedleski.
Lewisburg punted on its next series, and Warrior Run took over in plus field position, driving the ball 31 yards on six plays for a touchdown. Denver Beachel ran 5 yards to score from the wildcat formation on a third-and-goal.
Warrior Run later scored with a 31-yard pass from quarterback Remington Corderman to wideout Tyler Pick. Corderman rolled out under pressure and lobbed the ball toward the front corner of the end zone. Pick and Lewisburg defender Cam Michaels came down with the ball together, and, as both wrestled for possession, the ball popped free. The play was ruled a touchdown.
Lewisburg scored its lone touchdown with time running down in the half on a Warrior Run fumble. The ball was scooped up by Lewisburg linebacker Ethan Spaulding and returned 65 yards to make it 13-7 with 2:20 left in the half.
The Defenders quickly responded with a stunning 42-yard catch and run by Daubert that broke the school record for receiving yards and tied the TD mark.
“He’s bought in,” said Warrior Run coach Chris Long. “He’s played well, and he’s great on both sides of the football.”
Warrior Run tacked some insurance when Daubert scored his record-breaking touchdown on a 65-yard play late in the third quarter.
“We had the whole community behind us,” said Daubert. “We executed on both sides of the ball. We played lights-out defense, and we made big plays all over.”
The Defenders had five sacks and forced four Lewisburg turnovers.
“The defense played huge,” said Long. “It starts up front with Ahmahd (Keyes) and Pete (Reasner) and Kenny Newman - they are just a force. We got numerous sacks on Shedleski with those guys. It was a great effort by them.”
Warrior Run had already ensured its first winning season since 2006 before achieving its long-sought playoff win.
“The feeling is unbelievable,” said Long. “This is what our goal was at the start of the season. We’ve accomplished it now. I’m just so glad for these guys, especially the seniors. They’ve accomplished something that no other team has ever accomplished.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
WARRIOR RUN 28, LEWISBURG 7
Lewisburg`0`7`0`0 — 7
Warrior Run`7`14`7`0 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
WR—Denver Beachel 5 run (Logan Witmer kick)
Second quarter
WR—Tyler Pick 31 reception from Remington Corderman (two-point failed)
L—Ethan Spaulding 65 fumble return (Ben Liscum kick)
WR—Riley Daubert 42 reception from Corderman (Daubert pass from Corderman)
Third quarter
WR—Daubert 65 reception from Corderman (Witmer kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`L`WR
First downs`8`9
Total yards`144`294
Rushes-yards`33-33`33-85
Passing`10-23-1`8-13-0
Passing yards`111`209
Fumbles-lost`4-3`3-2
Penalties-yards`5-55`8-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Hoyt Bower 11-33; Beachel 14-30, TD; Corderman 2-27; Daubert 1-4; David Gearhart 1-4; TEAM 4-(-13). Lewisburg: Cam Michaels 2-30; Ethan Dominick 11-10; Spaulding 1-4; Gavin Sheriff 1-0; Nick Shedleski 16-(-10); TEAM 2-(-1).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Corderman 8-12-0, for 209 yards, 3 TDs; Beachel 0-1-0. Lewisburg: Shedleski 10-23-1, for 111 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Daubert 4-148, 2 TDs; Pick 1-31, TD; Beachel 1-17; Ahmahd Keyes 1-11; Bower 1-2. Lewisburg: Dominick 4-49; Jack Landis 2-28; Spaulding 3-23; Simeon Beiler 1-11.