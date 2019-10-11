After dropping three straight contests, Warrior Run has bounced back with a pair of wins by a combined score of 84-14 over the past two weeks.
The Defenders (4-3) face a tough test tonight at Central Columbia.
“I am glad we are home against Warrior Run. This is a very tough opponent for us,” Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said. “They have so many weapons. When a team has one weapon, it is a lot easier to stop. But when they have three, it makes it pretty difficult.”
Quarterback Remington Corderman has 65 completions for 984 yards and seven touchdowns. Denver Beachel scored five touchdowns last week for the Defenders in a 42-14 win over Bloomsburg.
“The defense played well, and the offense had one of the more complete games of our season,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “We have to focus on our fundamentals and game plan this week for Central.”
Central Columbia (5-2) defeated South Williamsport 17-7 last week. The Blue Jays’ only two losses this season are to Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel
“I was pleased with our run defense considering how well South Williamsport runs the ball,” Dennis said. “It took us a quarter to get settled, but after the second quarter, I thought our running game got going.”
Blue Jays quarterback Garrett McNelis has 49 completions for 710 yards and eight touchdowns.
“(McNelis) has thrown for some big flashes. He’s a first-year starter, and we are pleased with his development and maturity level,” said Dennis.
Junior RB Troy Johnson has rushed for 610 yards.
“He’s getting more confident every week,” Dennis said. “He didn’t have many carries coming into the season. You can tell each week he is becoming more and more confident in himself and the offensive line.”
Warrior Run, and the 19 seniors on its roster, know this is an important game for playoff seeding.
“The senior leadership has been great,” Long said. “It is nice because they have a connection from playing together for so many years. They have respect for each other and set a good example for the younger guys.”
The Defenders know traveling to Central Columbia, which defeated Warrior Run 49-0 last season, is a difficult test.
“They are a very tough opponent,” Long said. “We need to execute and stay consistent.”