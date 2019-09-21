BERWICK — Carm DeFrancesco has had several head coaching jobs — one could joke second to only Larry Brown — yet he says his defense in his first season at Berwick is unlike any he’s watched in more than three decades on the sidelines.
“I’m telling you, these guys fly to the ball with intensity like I’ve never coached,” he said after a 23-7 win over Selinsgrove. “They just love getting to the ball, and they’re never out of position.
“This defense is something special.”
DeFrancesco’s Bulldogs limited the visiting Seals to 73 yards of offense and five first downs Friday at Crispin Memorial Field for a win that gave Berwick a 20-13 lead in the all-time series.
Selinsgrove had the ball in Berwick territory only twice all game, and sniffed the red zone once — on a third-quarter drive aided by a fake punt. The unbeaten hosts, however, caused the Seals to lose yardage in each instance, never really threatening to score.
“We’d get a 6- or 7-yard gain, and then something would break down and we’d lose yards, and then we’re in third-and-long again,” said Seals coach Derek Hicks. “Their front four — that’s the best we’ve seen. (Eric) Montes and Mason Laubach, they’re phenomenal. You worry about them, and next thing you know you’ve got ‘backers coming through the A gap. If you slide to them, here comes Laubach coming free.
“It was tough on the (offensive) line, but hopefully they learned a little bit and we can improve.”
The Seals’ only points came on Josh Nylund’s interception return with 3:23 to play in the first quarter. The 8-yard pick-6 and Kyle Ruhl’s PAT vaulted Selinsgrove into the lead, 7-6, until Berwick scored twice in a two-minute span midway through the second quarter.
Berwick (5-0) opened the game with a 75-yard drive highlighted by Ryan Laubach’s 46-yard pass to Shawn Sheptock on a post pattern. The gain to Selinsgrove’s 5 was immediately followed by Teagan Wilk’s TD run.
The Bulldogs then forced a punt from midfield, but Wyatt Metzger’s 46-yard boot was downed at the Berwick 1 by Dean Hollenbach. Two keepers gained nothing, and, on third down, Seals junior Nate Schon pressured Laubach into a pass from deep in the end zone that Nylund snared on the run near the home sideline for a touchdown.
“It was more on the defensive line on that; they forced the QB to scramble,” said Nylund. “We were sitting in Cover 2, so I just tried to bait him to throw to the deep guy, but it ended up getting tipped from Nate’s pressure rushing him, and I just read the ball from there.”
Selinsgrove’s defense turned a Berwick first down at the 11 into a 32-yard field goal try that Brendan Hinkle converted with 6:38 left in the half, nudging Berwick ahead 9-7.
Bulldogs blitzers Laubach and Blane Cleaver then pressured Seals quarterback Danny Shoch into a quick throw picked by linebacker Michael Zalutko to the Selinsgrove 29. Two plays later, Sheptock beat man coverage for a 23-yard TD pass in the left corner of the end zone, making it 16-7 with 4:34 left in the half.
Selinsgrove (2-3) was strong defensively in the second half, forcing a pair of punts and a turnover on downs.
“After they scored and we were down, I felt our defense knew we had to pick it up even more,” said Nylund. “We had to put it into our hands and try to get the ball back because our offense was struggling.”
The Seals’ first series of the half was blown up by Mason Laubach’s 10-yard sack, but the second was extended by Schon’s 17-yard run from midfield on a fake punt. Another first down moved the ball to Berwick’s 25, but Montes ran down Shoch for a 5-yard loss and the Seals ultimately stalled on fourth down.
“We prepared so much for this game,” said Montes. “We looked at every formation that they would pass, every formation they would play-action — any formation they had we knew because we were well-prepared.”
Wilk, a senior all-stater who transferred from Southern Columbia after his freshman year, set up Berwick’s last touchdown with a 36-yard punt return to the Selinsgrove 5. Aiden Mason (15 carries, 71 yards) ran it in one snap later for a 23-7 score.
“Defensively, twice we had the short field ... and that’s tough,” said Hicks. “I said before the game, If we can put them where they have to drive the field, I didn’t think they could do it against us. For the most part, that was true.”
BERWICK 23, SELINSGROVE 7
Selinsgrove (2-3)`7`0`0`0 — 7
Berwick (5-0)`6`10`0`7 — 23
Scoring summary
First quarter
B-Teagan Wilk 5 run (kick failed), 8:59
S-Josh Nylund 8 interception return (Kyle Ruhl kick), 3:23
Second quarter
B-Brendan Hinkle 32 field goal, 6:38
B-Shawn Sheptock 23 pass from Ryan Laubach (Hinkle kick), 4:34
Fourth quarter
B-Aiden Mason 5 run (Hinkle kick), 7:16
STATISTICS
`S`B
First downs`5`13
Rushes-yards`26-38`38-156
Passing yardage`35`126
Passing`5-13-1`7-18-1
Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0
Penalties-yards`5-54`5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Nate Schon 9-37; Dean Hollenbach 6-19; TEAM 1-minus-1; Ryan Aument 1-minus-2; Danny Shoch 9-minus-15. Berwick: Aiden Mason 15-71, TD; Ryan Laubach 15-53; Teagan Wilk 5-21, TD; Alejandro Lopez 3-11.
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Shoch 5-13-1, 35 yards. Berwick: Laubach 7-17-1, 126 yards, TD; TEAM 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Christian Kantz 3-18; Brett Foor 2-17. Berwick: Wilk 3-27; Shawn Sheptock 2-69, TD; Blane Cleaver 2-30.