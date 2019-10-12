DANVILLE — Shamokin’s Ian Paul needed only seven words to summarize the effort the Indians put forth to slow down Danville’s dynamic offense.
“They were strong,” Paul said, “but we were stronger.”
Shamokin (3-5) snapped a four-game losing streak by forcing four turnovers on downs, two fumbles, and grabbing one interception to limit Danville’s offense in a 28-21 win Friday.
The Indians got big games from Joey Masser and Max Madden offensively.
“I can’t even describe how much the kids and our community needed this win,” said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski. “It’s huge. This was a well-rounded effort tonight.”
Hynoski pointed to each unit — the offensive line, defense, running backs and receivers — as each made plays, blocks or stops at critical moments.
“We kept pressuring all game, and they couldn’t handle it,” Paul said.
Paul and Matt Schiccitano recovered Danville fumbles, and three of Danville’s first four possessions ended in turnovers on downs. After starting 4-of-6 passing, Shamokin forced KJ Riley to misfire on his final six passes of the opening half, including an interception pulled down by Masser.
Masser had quite the second quarter for the Indians, as he hauled in touchdown receptions of 56 and 18 yards from Nathan Grimes to boost Shamokin’s lead to 20-0 with 28 seconds left in the half.
“The connection (Nate to me) has always been there,” Masser said. “The coaches did a great job with the game plan and everybody stepped up.”
That was especially true of Grimes. After an 0-of-4 start to the game, Grimes rebounded in the second quarter, by going 7-of-10 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns. His first touchdown toss — 6 yards to Brady Kane — capped a 17-play, 77-yard march that took more than nine minutes.
“We had a different game plan going into the night,” Hynoski said. “But we scrapped it and went back to Old Faithful (the wing-T/Power I).”
It paid dividends for the Indians, who got 111 yards from Madden and 171 yards passing from Grimes.
Danville (4-4) caught fire after halftime, using an 11-yard Joey Harris run and 65-yard Ian Persing punt return to pull within 20-14. It was as close as Danville got.
Shamokin pulled ahead, 28-14, after Madden’s 3-yard run with 2:07 left. Riley (134 yards passing, 14 yards rushing, TD) immediately took Danville down the field to pull within 28-21 on a 1-yard sneak with 0:51 left.
Shamokin recovered the onside kick, and three Madden runs ended Danville’s night.
“We came up here last year in the playoffs, and they ended our season,” Masser said. “Tonight, our season just began. This win feels incredible. We’ve got to keep it rolling from here.”
SHAMOKIN 28, DANVILLE 21
Shamokin`0`20`0`8 — 28
Danville`0`0`7`14 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
S-Brady Kane 6 pass from Nathan Grimes (Carson Ososkie kick)
S-Joey Masser 56 pass from Grimes (kick failed)
S-Masser 18 pass from Grimes (Ososkie kick)
Third quarter
D- Joey Harris 11 run (KJ Riley kick)
Fourth quarter
D-Ian Persing 65 punt return (Riley kick)
S-Max Madden 3 run (Kane pass from Grimes)
D-Riley 1 run (Riley kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`S`D
First downs`14`11
Rushes-yards`42-154`31-68
Passing`9-19-3`8-17-1
Pass yards`171`134
Total offense`325`202
Penalties`7-87`1-5
Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Max Madden 26-111, TD; Brycen James 7-15; Nathan Grimes 6-12; TEAM 2-16; Ian Paul 1-0. Danville: Joey Harris 13-51, TD; Jagger Dressler 6-15; KJ Riley 9-14, TD; Ian Persing 1-3; Ty Stauffer 1-8; TEAM 1-minus-23.
PASSING — Shamokin: Grimes 9-19-3 171 3 TD. Danville: Riley 8-17-1 134.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Joey Masser 3-103, 2 TDs; Matthew Schiccitano 2-30; Max Madden 2-13; TEAM 1-19; Brady Kane 1-6, TD; Danville: Ian Persing 3-85; Jayden Diven 2-15; Joey Harris 1-22; Jagger Dressler 1-6; Carson Persing 1-5.