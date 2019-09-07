MILL HALL — Usually when a team turns the ball over three times and commits 15 penalties for nearly 150, that team is not going to come out on top.
Shamokin used its defense to overcome those miscues and emerge from a long road trip with a 12-7 win over Central Mountain.
“This game was about as close and intense as it gets, and it was good old-fashioned football,” said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski.
None of the three interceptions thrown by the Indians ended up hurting them. One was right before halftime; Central Mountain lost yards on its drive following another; and the third was in the end zone prior to the Wildcats’ last drive of the game.
Shamokin’s defense made the biggest play of the night, and turned one of the Wildcats’ two turnovers into a touchdown on a 48-yard fumble return by Bryson James late in the third quarter.
The Indians held Central Mountain to just 184 total yards, including 18 yards rushing on 29 carries, and sacked Wildcat quarterback Zane Probst seven times. Overall, Shamokin’s defense forced 11 plays to go for negative yardage, not including kneel downs, all of which helped offset the Indians’ 15 penalties for 141 yards.
“Both teams were physical and played very hard. Shamokin brings a lot of pressure, and we didn’t take advantage of some quick stuff that we had open,” said Central Mountain coach James Renninger.
Central Mountain scored its only points of the game on just the second offensive play. After receiving the opening kickoff, Probst hit Rocco Stark for a 73-yard touchdown pass on a crossing pattern, and Stark took care of the rest as he separated from a pair of Shamokin defenders to give Central Mountain the 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
The Wildcats gained 93 offensive yards the rest of the game.
After that point, neither team was able to move the ball well
“They were just firing linebackers and played hard coming to the ball,” said Hynoski of Central Mountain’s defense.
The biggest defensive play of the night came in the third quarter. On a third-and-4 play from the Shamokin 42, Probst dropped back, was chased out of the pocket again and sacked at the Central Mountain 48. The ball popped loose, and James scooped it up and ran it back for a touchdown to put the Indians up 12-7.
SHAMOKIN 12, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 7
Shamokin (2-1) 0 6 6 0 — 12
Central Mountain (0-3) 7 0 0 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CM — Rocco Stark 73 pass from Zane Probst (Trey Gentzel kick)
Second quarter
S — Matt Schiccatano 44 pass from Nate Grimes (run failed)
Third quarter
S — Bryson James 48 fumble return (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
S CM
First downs 12 9
Rushes-yards 28-67 29-18
Passing yards 234 166
Passing 13-27-3 12-25-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-2
Penalties-yards 15-141 5-67
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Max Madden 13-47, Bryson James 7-23, Nate Grimes 3-minus-7, TEAM 2-minus-2, Dennis Cole 1-6, Brett Nye 1-0, Tate Frederick 1-0; Central Mountain: Zane Probst 15-11, Ryan Pentz 10-minus-1, TEAM 2-minus-2, Peyton Johnson 1-6, Micah Walizer 1-4.
PASSING — Shamokin: Nate Grimes 12-23-2, for 235 yards, TD; Brett Nye 1-4-1, for minus-1 yard; Central Mountain: Zane Probst 12-25-0, for 166 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Matt Schiccatano 7-150, TD; Joe Masser 5-85l Max Madden 1-minus-1; Central Mountain: Rocco Stark 7-106, TD; Nick Long 3-28; Conner Soo 1-27; Peyton Johnson 1-9.