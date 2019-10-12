ALMEDIA — Warrior Run lived up to its nickname by delivering a strong defensive performance in a 14-10 victory over Central Columbia on Friday
“I think we shocked everyone in District 4 tonight,” Warrior Run’s Riley Daubert said. “We weren’t predicted to win. Nobody believed in us. It feels good to come together as a team and put forth the effort to get a win like this. If we play as a team we can be unstoppable.”
Neither team eclipsed 200 yards of offense, as both defenses were the story of the game.
It was the Central Columbia (5-3) defense that struck first. After winning the field position battle, Central Columbia’s Mason Yorty perfectly placed a punt deep in Warrior Run territory. The punt rolled out of bounds at the 5-yard line, and the Central Columbia defense stood strong, forcing a Warrior Run three-and-out.
With Denver Beachel’s heels on his own endline, the long snap on a fourth-and-3 punt sailed over his head and out the back of the endzone for a Central Columbia safety.
With a 2-0 lead early in the game, the Blue Jays drove down the field on their ensuing possession, but came up short of making it a 5-0 lead when a 29-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
The miss helped shift momentum back in the Defenders’ favor. Two drives later, Warrior Run (5-3) scored its lone offensive touchdown of the game to take a 7-2 lead.
Warrior Run put together a 12-play drive that culminated in a spectacular 28-yard touchdown catch from Daubert of a Remington Corderman pass. Daubert won a jump ball against tough coverage in the end zone, coming down with the score. The drive saw Warrior Run convert four third downs, including the touchdown pass on third-and-12.
It didn’t take long for Central Columbia to strike back. On the Blue Jays’ next drive, they went on a long, methodical drive, scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Garrett McNelis. The QB sneak was set up by a nice run by Troy Johnson.
Johnson took a handoff around the left side for 13 yards.
With an 8-7 lead thanks to the early safety, Central Columbia decided to go for a two point conversion to put the team up by three. McNelis found Zander Bradley in the endzone for the conversion and a 10-7 lead.
Central Columbia seemed to be in great shape with a 10-7 lead at the half and about to receive the second half kickoff.
That feeling would not last long, as it was the Warrior Run defense making a huge play to take control of the game.
On third-and-7 at the 50, Daubert jumped an out route and picked off a McNelis pass. Daubert took it back to the house for a 55-yard interception return and a 14-10 lead to open the second half.
From here on out both defenses held firm. The teams battled back and forth for field position for the remainder of the game.
In a 14-10 game, it came down to the final drive for Central Columbia. The Blue Jays began from their own 21-yard line with 5:04 remaining on the clock.
The Central Columbia offense began to click, earning three first downs on the drive and getting into Warrior Run territory in the game’s final two minutes.
On first-and-10 from the Warrior Run 29, Central Columbia was tagged with a holding penalty well behind the line of scrimmage. That gave the Blue Jays first-and-31, pushing the ball back to the 50-yard line. A sack by Ahmahd Keyes pushed Central Columbia back even farther.
On the final play of the night, McNelis dropped back and delivered a last-ditch effort deep down the field. The ball was intercepted by Coltin Pentycofe to seal the victory for the Defenders.
“The defense really played lights out,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “Time after time and drive after drive, they came up big. We were able to shut them out in the second half which was great.”
Riley Daubert – who scored both Warrior Run touchdowns on the night (one receiving, one interception return) – also had high praise for his team’s defensive effort and team effort as a whole.
“Once we get our momentum rolling, I think we’re unstoppable” he said. “Once we got points on the board and we were winning, everyone on the team started believing. Everyone was playing 100 percent tonight.
Long said: “This is the best win that we’ve had around here in a long time. We beat a team that is proven. This is a fun one. This is great.”
WARRIOR RUN 14, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 10
Warrior Run`0`7`7`0 — 14
Central Columbia`2`8`0`0 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CC-Safety, snap out back of endzone
Second quarter
WR-Riley Daubert 28 pass from Remington Corderman (Logan Witmer kick)
CC-Garrett McNelis 1 run (Zander Bradley pass from McNelis)
Third quarter
WR-Daubert 55 interception return (Witmer kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`WR`CC
First downs`5`12
Total yards`123`185
Rushes-yards`30-78`34-116
Passing yards`45`69
Passing`3-14-1`7-21-2
Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`5-40`6-66
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Riley Daubert 11-57; Denver Beachel 14-34; David Gearhart 1-0; TEAM 2-minus-2; Remington Corderman 2-minus-11. Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 21-88; Garrett McNelis 9-23, TD; Jake Reifer 3-9; Eli Morrison 1-minus-4.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Corderman 3-12-0, for 45 yards, TD; Beachel 0-1-1; Daubert 0-1-0. Central Columbia: McNelis 7-21-2, for 69 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Daubert 3-45, TD. Central Columbia: Reifer 1-30; Morrison 2-25; Zander Bradley 2-8; Johnson 3-6.