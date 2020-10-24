MIFFLINBURG — A strong defensive performance and chunk plays in the running game led Mifflinburg to a 28-0 win over Hughesville on Friday.
The Mifflinburg (4-3) defense forced four turnovers in the game — three interceptions and a fumble recovery — and ran the ball for more than 8 yards per carry.
The win was the third in a row for the Wildcats, and their fourth of the season.
“Having momentum going into the playoffs is great,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “Just the wins for us is great for the boys. The season started off rough, but finishing so far at 4-3 is really good for the players, the team, the school and the program.”
After forcing a punt, Mifflinburg muffed the punt to give the ball right back to the Spartans in plus territory. The Mifflinburg defense stepped up and forced another Hughesville punt.
Hughesville’s first two drives resulted in negative-5 yards of total offense, as the Mifflinburg defense sacked Hughesville quarterback Joseph Swink three times in the first eight plays of the game. Emmanuel Ulrich, Quintin Doane and Josh Antonyuk were responsible for the three sacks.
A good Hughesville punt gave Mifflinburg the ball deep in its own territory. The Wildcats started at their own 5-yard line, but Colin Miller broke a 95-yard run up the right sideline for the opening score of the game.
“They had a good punt. They pinned us all the way back at the 5-yard line,” said Miller. “Our line stepped up and opened the hole for me. It got us all pumped up and ready to go for the rest of the game.”
On the ensuing drive, the Wildcats struck again. This time Mifflinburg pieced together an eight-play drive, mixing run and pass plays equally before John Darrup broke away on a 35-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the second quarter.
Mifflinburg forced another three-and-out — the third in four Hughesville drives — and this time the snap sailed over the punter’s head and into the Hughesville end zone. The Hughesville punter picked the ball up and threw it, but intentional grounding was called resulting in a safety.
On second-and-8, Mifflinburg quarterback Jacob Reitz threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cannon Griffith for a 22-0 halftime lead.
Mifflinburg outgained Hughesville 273-23 in the first half.
The Wildcats’ final score came on a 2-yard plunge by Cade Dressler in the third quarter.
Miller finished the game as the leading rusher and receiver for the Mifflinburg offense. He ran the ball 10 times for 172 yards, and caught three passes in the game for 34 yards.
“All week coach said, ‘Run game; run game, run game,’ and he was right. If you dominate the run game, you dominate the game,” Miller said. “Our line stepped up. They opened up some beautiful holes for us.”
Mifflinburg is likely looking at a trip to Jersey Shore to open the playoffs next week, after its third straight win.
“Oh yeah, love the momentum,” said Miller. “Everyone is very excited. We’re all pumped up and ready to go in the playoffs.”
MIFFLINBURG 28, HUGHESVILLE 0
Hughesville (1-6)`0`0`0`0 — 0
Mifflinburg (4-3)`7`15`6`0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Colin Miller 95 run (Gabe Stetler kick)
Second quarter
M-John Darrup 35 run (PAT failed)
M-Safety, intentional grounding in end zone
M-Cannon Griffith 18 pass from Jacob Reitz (Stetler kick)
Third quarter
M-Cade Dressler 2 run (PAT failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
`H`M
First downs`10`21
Total offense`120`475
Rushes-yards`36-81`44-368
Passing`4-12-3`9-12-3
Passing yards`39`107
Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-2
Penalties-yards`4-3` 3-8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hughesville: Colton Yocum 14-68; Brenden Knight 4-25; Michael Dylina 3-9; Devin Swank 5-7; Joseph Swink 6-2; Aiden Barlett 2-(-3); TEAM 2-(27). Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 10-172, TD; Tyler Foltz 15-88; John Darrup 5-62, TD; Camden Smith 4-20; Jacob Reitz 7-14; Quintin Doane 2-10; Cade Dressler 1-2, TD.
PASSING — Hughesville: Swink 4-11-2, 39 yards; Swank 0-1-1. Mifflinburg: Reitz 9-12-1 107 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Hughesville: Justin Fowler 2-27; Dylina 2-12. Mifflinburg: Miller 3-34; Barlett 1-20; Cannon Griffith 1-18, TD; Jacob Bingaman 2-15; Lucas Whittaker 1-11; Carter Breed 1-9.