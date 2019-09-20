Carm DeFrancesco admits losing the Mount Carmel job left him a broken man.
When your entire career builds to taking the job at your alma mater — the place that shaped your very football philosophy — and they tell you you’re not wanted any more, that would be a tough pill for anybody to take.
“I just thought I had some juice left,” said DeFrancesco, who was let go after the 2014 season at Mount Carmel. He went 42-20 at the school for which he starred.
He continued to teach at the school, but even that became too much.
“It broke my heart. I cut my teaching career short,” DeFrancesco said. “It was uncomfortable walking the halls and still teaching in the building.”
He took a job in the Pro Shop at Knoebel’s Three Ponds, and resigned himself to the fact that his head coaching career that covered stops at Cardinal Brennan, Danville, Shamokin, Upper Dauphin and Mount Carmel was over.
“Everybody would come in and talk football,” DeFrancesco said. “Every thing was about football. I was miserable. I wanted to keep coaching.”
What DeFrancesco thought was the final nail in the coffin came in April of 2017 when one of his former assistants at Mount Carmel — the much younger Marc Persing — got the job at Lewisburg over him.
“Marc’s done a great job and he deserved it. I just thought that’s it. Everybody thinks I’m too old,” the 66-year old DeFrancesco said.
He resigned himself to helping out — including assisting Persing at Lewisburg and coaching his grandson’s basketball team — but it seemed football no longer wanted him.
So when the upheaval in the Berwick football program came at the end of March with coach and athletic director Frank Sheptock resigning, it also changed DeFrancesco’s life.
New Berwick athletic director Bo Orlando wanted a veteran voice in the locker room at Berwick.
“His experience was a positive factor for us,” Orlando said. “We had guys interview that weren’t quite ready for the position. We were pretty far down the road (when I talked to him).”
So far down the road that DeFrancesco thought he didn’t have a chance at the job.
“They didn’t promise me anything. I just went in an interviewed,” DeFrancesco said. “I felt in that interview that I could really still do this, if they decided to give me the chance.”
The rest, as they say, is history. The Bulldogs are 4-0 entering tonight’s game with Selinsgrove, but he knows he’s not at Berwick for the long haul.
“It’s a chance to walk away on my terms,” DeFrancesco said.
He is taking this time to mentor some Berwick assistants — Mike Bennett, Dave Robbins, Brian Remaley and Bobby Croup — who were stars under George Curry and guys DeFrancesco hopes will take over for him when he decides to hang it up.
“Everybody has been great here. Those guys wanted to come and wanted to coach,” DeFrancesco said. “The George Curry and Jazz Diminick philosophies line up perfectly.”
Who better to learn from than someone who coached at Shamokin and Mount Carmel?
“If you can survive at Shamokin and Mount Carmel,” DeFrancesco said with a laugh, “you can coach anywhere.”