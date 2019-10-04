MANDATA — Todd Rothermel once again returns to his old stomping grounds tonight.
The Newport coach — who played for and coached at Line Mountain — takes his team to Glenn Ressler Field for a Tri-Valley League contest.
All feelings aside, Rothermel has just one focus on this trip, and that is for Newport to win at Line Mountain for the first time in 26 years.
That losing streak is misleading, however, as Rothermel has won three Tri-Valley League titles and a District 3 2A crown as coach at Newport. A realignment of the TVL eliminated the Newport-Line Mountain rivalry for several years.
Nevertheless, the Eagles did snap the Buffaloes’ 31-game regular-season winning streak in Mandata two years ago.
“I personally feel we have been good enough to win, but we have not played well enough to win there,” Rothermel said. “I just want our players to focus on what we need to do to execute our schemes and play hard.
“If we give our best effort and perform our individual responsibilities, I will be happy with whatever happens.”
Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson has known Rothermel for decades. Carson played for Rothermel in the midget football program and at Line Mountain when Carson’s dad, Mike, was the head coach. He also coached with Rothermel as a Newport assistant for then-head coach Mike Lesisko.
“He’s done a great job (at Newport),” Carson said of Rothermel.
Carson said that Newport (3-3 overall, 3-2 TVL) is already a good team, but with several underclassmen in the starting lineup, the Buffaloes will be better in the coming seasons.
“I think they’re poised to make a really good run next year,” Carson said.
Carson said his team did a lot of good things despite its 35-0 loss to unbeaten Williams Valley last week.
“I had no issues with our effort and our physical play,” he said. “What I have issue with is our mental discipline and mental focus. That is where we lost the game on Friday night.
“We just had kids not playing disciplined football and not doing what they are coached to do.”
The Buffaloes are led by 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior running back Ethan Rode (a Greenwood student), who last week became the school’s all-time rushing leader with 3,390 yards.
In addition, quarterback Eli York has thrown for more than 800 yards this season.
“They have done a good job of getting the ball to their playmakers,” Carson said of Newport. “They are a pretty balanced team as far as what we’ve seen. We are fully expecting them to throw the ball.”
Junior fullback Jacob Feese, who also takes turns at quarterback for senior Evan Herb in the option game, leads the Eagles with 602 yards and 9 touchdowns. Herb has completed 34-of-55 for 611 yards and nine touchdowns.
“We will have to do a good job doing what we do,” Rothermel said. “We have to improve this week on things we do well.”