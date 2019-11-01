The District 4 playoffs begin tonight.
We are ending a classification cycle — new numbers will be released in December — and the complaints about the six-class system are being raised again.
If the PIAA keeps the six classes the next time it comes up for a vote, I wonder if there can’t be some changes can’t be worked out in District 4 that could help the playoffs be a little more exciting and more rewarding.
I thought about that this week after Bloomsburg had to forfeit its game to Mount Carmel because of lack of healthy players and I think I have a simple solution. I have no idea why it wouldn’t work.
Why couldn’t District 4 lose a week of playoffs and go back to two scrimmages at the beginning of the preseason? It’s probably too late for this next two-year cycle because football schedules are done pretty far in advance. I’m fairly sure all of the teams in our coverage area have their schedules mostly set by now.
One of the complaints about this new shorter schedule has been the loss of the second scrimmage. It also shows itself plenty of times in the first week of the season with sloppy play and such things.
We have just one game this week between teams with a winning record — the Class A contest between No. 2 Sayre and No. 3 Muncy — so I don’t know how much ‘playoff football’ we’d actually be losing. How many of these games this weekend will even be close?
n
With all of that being said, I’m going to sound like I’m contradicting myself.
I’m really happy that Millersburg is able to play in its District 3 Class championship game, tonight down at Fairfield.
Both teams are 2-8 — and probably, to be honest, don’t deserve to be playoff teams — but with six classifications there are only three Class A football teams in District 3. The third District 3 Class A team — Halifax — finished the season at 0-10.
This is the final season of Millersburg football and while there hasn’t been much to celebrate lately, all former Indians must feel some sadness at the loss of their football team.
This final group of Indians has survived plenty of adversity over the years, as they’ve struggled on the football field and through injuries.
It would be a testament to the tenacity of this Millersburg senior class that stuck it out over the last four years, if they would be able to claim the District 3 title tonight.
In 20 years when they talk about the last Millersburg football team, they won’t mention the record, they would mention they were district champions.