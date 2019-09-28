ELYSBURG — Southern Columbia dominated South Williamsport on Friday night for a 77th consecutive regular-season win, extending the state record.
The Tigers (6-0) defeated the Mounties (4-2), 76-6.
Southern Columbia scored its first touchdown on the second play of the game when Preston Zachman hit Julian Fleming in the back of the end zone for a 29-yard reception.
After forcing South Williamsport to punt, the Tigers scored on the first play of their next possession, when Fleming scored his second touchdown on a 49-yard catch-and-run.
On that play, Fleming broke the PIAA record for career receiving yards and touchdowns.
“It’s just been something we knew was going to happen hopefully, and today we made it happen,” Fleming said. “It means a lot, with all the great names that have come out of (Pennsylvania).”
Fleming passed Bishop McDevitt’s Brian Lemelle (2,630) for the receiving yards record, and Ligonier Valley’s Aaron Tutino (61) for the touchdown record.
Early in the second quarter, after rushing for two touchdowns of 42 and 19 yards in the first quarter, Gaige Garcia ran for a 70-yard score to break the PIAA record of 120 career rushing touchdowns, set by Lamont Wade from Clairton High School.
“I was kind of focused on letting it be (Julian’s) night,” Garcia said. “But getting three touchdowns was pretty cool, and getting the record with him was quite the accomplishment. … When you’re a little kid you’re like ‘There’s no way, you’ll never score that many touchdowns,’ … it’s just crazy.
“I was kind of more excited for Julian. That’s just showing the bond we have. We’re kind of like brothers … It’s just a great experience that we could both do it on the same night.”
Fleming shared equal praise for Garcia.
“It’s definitely something,” Fleming said. “He came here a couple years ago and we became real close. … He’s going to our rival school, but I’m always going to wish him well and we’re going to have a great rivalry matchup in the future.”
Fleming is committed to Ohio State and Garcia to Michigan.
Southern Columbia scored five additional rushing touchdowns. Ty Roadarmel and Gavin Garcia each had two, and Braden Heim added one more.
“You can’t say enough about the way that we executed, pass and run,” Southern Columbia hcoach Jim Roth said. “Sometimes I feel bad for some of our guys … Some of them just (don’t) get a lot of opportunities because it gets out of hand pretty quick. We wanted to try to get the ball to Julian and Gaige to get those records (at home).”
The Tigers allowed their first points of the season when Zack Miller scored on a 20-yard run.
“It takes pressure off the whole concept of having these shutouts,” Roth said. “We were fortunate to get to this point in the season with it, simply because our backups … have done a good enough job that they’ve kept teams off the board.”
Roth also said he was impressed with his team’s ability to not become complacent this season.
“They know they’re big favorites, and they’re probably going to win easily,” he said. “They still are able to find a way to come out and play with a lot of intensity and play hard. It’s happened every single week.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 76, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 6
Southern Col. (6-0, 3-0) 42 27 7 0 — 69
S. Williamsport (4-2, 1-2) 0 0 6 0 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC—Julian Fleming 29 pass from Preston Zachman (Ethan Haupt kick)
SC—Fleming 48 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC—Zachman 26 fumble recovery (Haupt kick)
SC—Gaige Garcia 42 run (Haupt kick)
SC—Gavin Garcia 19 run (Haupt kick)
SC—Gaige Garcia 54 run (Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SC—Gaige Garcia 70 run (Haupt kick)
SC—Gavin Garcia 65 run (Haupt kick)
SC—Ty Roadarmel 1 run (kick failed)
SC—Roadarmel 39 run (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SW—Zack Miller 20 run (attempt failed)
SC—Braden Heim 62 run (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
SC SW
Rushes-yards 17-409 31-100
Passing 2-3-0 11-27-0
Passing yards 77 71
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties 4-45 3-11
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gaige Garcia 6-235, 3 TDs; Gavin Garcia 3-98 yards, 2 TDs; Ty Roadarmel 2-40, 2 TDs. South Williamsport: Zack Miller 14-70, TD; Lane Lusk 6-43.
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Preston Zachman 2-3-0, for 77 yards, 2 TDs. South Williamsport: Landon Lorson 11-27-0, for 71 yards.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming 2-77 yards, 2 TDs. South Williamsport: Austin Nash 6-48; Zack Miller 3-21.