Not much is going on this week, believe it or not.
I may have to knock on wood. I think this is most off-field news that we’ve had in a regular season in a long while.
Hopefully, everybody can keep their noses clean for the next two months, and we can get through the district playoffs unscathed, and just be able to talk about football.
I think most people think that Class 2A in District 4 is a foregone conclusion, and you won’t get much argument from me. Southern Columbia is a clear step above everyone. I think Mount Carmel is in that category just below the Tigers — don’t forget Mount Carmel was 3-2 at this point in the season last year as well.
As a side note, Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said something interesting to me about Southern Columbia this week as I was talking to him for the preview story on the Blue Jays’ game with Danville.
“I was watching the film (getting ready for Southern Columbia), and I thought to myself, ‘There is something there we might be able to exploit, maybe something here as well,’” Dennis said. “Then you get on the field and you see how explosive they are and it’s a completely different story.”
I think the most intriguing part of Class 2A comes with what are we going to get out of the Northern Tier this season. Troy is 4-1 — with its only loss coming at the hands of Class 3A Bald Eagle Area — and the Trojans have already beat the other 4-1 team in Northern Tier, Wellsboro. The Trojans were the eighth seed last year and lost to the Tigers 69-12 in the first round.
I’m wondering if Troy is good enough to put itself in the conversation for a finals berth opposite Southern Columbia, if they can avoid playing the Tigers before the finals.
Class 3A seems like a foregone conclusion, as well, with Montoursville being the class of the field, but Danville and Mifflinburg both have chances to prove they deserve to be in the championship conversation. They both play the Warriors over the next two weeks, plus both have pretty fair tests this week. Danville plays Central Columbia, while the Wildcats face Mount Carmel.
For both Danville and Mifflinburg, it will come down to how their lines are able to match up.
Also, Lewisburg is quietly climbing onto the radar as well. The Green Dragons, despite their youth, certainly can’t be ruled out in the Class 3A race. It’s also a team that feels as though it should have won the district semfinal a season ago at Montoursville.
In Class 4A, Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove appear to be on a collision course for their 14th meeting in the last seven years in the district playoffs. Where it comes — semifinals or finals — depends on how Midd-West finishes the season.
The Mustangs have a tough task tonight with Penns Valley (4-1), but their schedule is more managable the rest of the way — Nativity (2-3), Athens (1-4), Greater Latrobe (2-3) and Tunkhannock (3-2) — giving them an chance at the No. 2 seed.