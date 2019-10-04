I started to write this Wednesday night after all of the Southern Columbia and Heartland Athletic Conference nonsense was resolved. The game was switched back because somebody pulled a power play in the HAC.
I was three-quarters of the way into a column about how if everything is to be for the benefit of the kids, then how does this decision benefit anything but somebody’s hurt ego?
However, I erased it all because I heard rumblings that there would be a meeting on Thursday to further discuss whether Southern Columbia would play Wyoming Area, and Shikellamy would take on Holy Redeemer.
Well it’s late Thursday afternoon and I still haven’t heard a word — remember this game is next Friday night — on exactly what is going on.
No matter what you think of Southern Columbia switching its schedule around in the middle of the season. The league deciding a little more than a week before the game to make them go back to the original schedule seems to reek of somebody’s power play.
I said this in an earlier column that this group of Southern kids have become so good and so dominant over the past three years that our immediate area kind of takes them for granted.
However, once word got out in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area that the Tigers were coming to town to play Wyoming Area two weeks ago, the Warriors needed just three days to fill their stadium.
Anybody that’s been to that high school knows getting 2,500 people in-and-out of that stadium right in the middle of the town of Wyoming would be quite difficult. The school doesn’t have a lot of parking and — like Memorial Stadium in Wilkes-Barre — Wyoming Area requires a lot of parking in residential areas.
The school had shuttles, different parking areas and police all set up for the crowd and logistics of a game of that magnitude. The band and various clubs at Wyoming Area were going to use the extra crowd to raise some extra monies for the school.
Needless to say it was a big blow for the Warriors when the message came from Southern Columbia on Wednesday. I could hear the resignation and disappointment in Wyoming Area athletic director Joe Pizano’s voice when I talked to him on Wednesday afternoon.
I guess my point is in the nearly 30 years I’ve been doing this I always get asked about what has changed the most in high school athletics. I think most people would say the over-involvement of parents. I agree, but I think I would amend that to adults in general.
Like the rest of this world, it just seems like people get less-and-less rational. It was more important to feed the ego of a school administrator on the HAC board then the money spent by Wyoming Area or the possible benefit to all four school to have the schedule changed.
Or more importantly, how this would affect the players on all four teams?
If the unsubstantiated things I’ve heard about this decision by the HAC are true, one thing that wasn’t considered at all was the kids actually involved in the games.