SELINSGROVE — Southern Columbia romped to a decisive road victory over host Selinsgrove while senior running back Gaige Garcia enjoyed a record night.
Garcia scored the 129th and 130th rushing touchdowns of his career, breaking Dominic kBragalone’s state record of 129 as the Tigers (3-0) cruised in a 76-0 blanking of host Selinsgrove at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field on Friday.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Garcia, who established the record with 2:34 left in the first quarter on a 3-yard run. “One hundred-thirty touchdowns — I can’t even fathom that. It still hasn’t sunk in.”
The game was briefly paused as Garcia’s milestone was recognized, and three golden ballons — emblazoned with the numbers 1-3-0 — made an appearance on the Tiger sideline.
“The amazing thing is, they (the starters) aren’t usually playing more than a half,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said.
Southern Columbia’s ground game found some initial resistance from Selinsgrove, especially as the Seals sold out to try to limit Garcia’s halfback sweeps. On his first seven carries, Garcia gained 38 yards.
“We had a few issues with protection because they were selling out defensively and guessing at what was coming,” Roth said. “So we have some things to take away and work on on the offensive line.”
Defensively, Roth noted there wasn’t much to pick apart. Selinsgrove (1-2) had very little room with which to work and holes were scant. The Tigers forced a pair of interceptions — both by Jake Davis — and recovered two fumbles while holding the Seals to minus-25 yards rushing, and minus-7 passing.
Garcia, Ty Roadarmel and Wes Barnes each scored two rushing touchdowns in the Tigers’ victory. Julian Fleming caught eight passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, and returned a blocked field goal 83 yards for another touchdown in the second quarter. Braden Heim also scored two touchdowns — one on a run, and one a fumble recovery.
The win for Southern Columbia tied the Pennsylvania record for consecutive regular season victories, with 74, formerly owned by Delaware County powerhouse Strath Haven in a span from 1996 to 2004. The Tigers seek to rewrite that state record next week against Shamokin.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 76, SELINSGROVE 0
Southern Col. (3-0) 21 21 14 20 — 76
Selinsgrove (1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC - Gavin Garcia 1 run (Ethan Haupt kick)
SC - Gaige Garcia 3 run (Haupt kick)
SC - Gaige Garcia 4 run (Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SC - Julian Fleming 8 pass from Preston Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC - Fleming 83 blocked field goal return (Haupt kick)
SC - Ty Roadarmel 12 run (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SC - Roadarmel 30 run (Haupt kick)
SC - Wes Barnes 12 run (Haupt kick)
Fourth quarter
SC - Braden Heim fumble recovery in end zone (Haupt kick)
SC - Barnes 20 run (kick failed)
SC - Heim 48 run (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
SC SEL
First downs 19 1
Rushes-yards 37-379 29-minus-25
Passing 9-11-1 2-12-2
Pass yards 96 minus-7
Total offense 475 minus-32
Penalties 6-50 2-10
Fumbles-lost 3-1 5-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gaige Garcia 11-84, 2 TDs; Gavin Garcia 7-99, TD; Ty Roadarmel 4-41, 2 TDs; Wes Barnes 5-49, 2 TDs; Braden Heim 4-67, TD; Preston Zachman 2-14; Trevor Torks 1-13; Matt Masala 3-12. Selinsgrove: Jack Hawn 9-1; Nate Schon 5-0; Nate Hackenberger 4-8; Christian Kantz 2-4; Danny Shoch 2(-16); TEAM 2 (-22).
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Preston Zachman 9-11-1, for 96 yards, TD. Selinsgrove: Danny Shoch 2-12-2, for minus-7.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Fleming 8-95 TD; Gaige Garcia 1-1. Selinsgrove: Schon 1(-9); Brett Foor 1-2.