SELINSGROVE — Josh Nylund wasn’t sure what his role would be as a freshman in 2016 for the Selinsgrove football team.
It was a team with high hopes, that eventually suffered a disappointing loss in the district championship game to Jersey Shore. That loss fueled a run to the state quarterfinals in 2017
So expecting much of a role on that team would be a lot of hubris for a freshman.
However, Nylund got a text from junior quarterback Logan Leiby the summer before the season.
“I didn’t expect much of a role. We were doing a lot of seven-on-seven work with (Coach Derek) Pope at the time. I came to the workouts, and then Leiby texted me and told me to start coming to all of them so the coaches could see what I could do,” Nylund said.
Nylund got the coaching staff’s attention by chasing around receiver Ricky Cope.
“The first practice, I went against Ricky Cope, and he was one of the fastest guys,” Nylund said “I stuck with him — like I didn’t have perfect coverage — but I was able to stick with him.
“I just kept going to 7-on-7s, then (I was asked) to play defensive back, and I got moved (from running back) to wide receiver.”
Since the first game of his freshman season, Nylund has been a starter as a cornerback on the outside of coach Derek Hicks’ defense.
“He was just an athlete. He was quick as lighting,” Hicks said. “We thought he was a kid right from the start that we thought we could count on.”
If there’s one drawback for Nylund, it might be his size at 5-foot-8, but he’s able to overcome that with technique.
“The first two years, it was a problem. You had to have perfect positioning, and then they’d throw the ball up and he’d still catch it. You could be right with the guy,” Nylund said. “You just learn where to position your body where somebody taller than you can’t take advantage (of their size).”
As a senior for the Seals this season, Nylund has seen some of the top receivers in the country and state. Selinsgrove has played Southern Columbia (Julian Fleming), Loyalsock (Rees Watkins), Berwick (Teagan Wilk and Shawn Sheptock), Jersey Shore (Stantlin Weston) and still has games with Danville (Carson and Ian Persing) and Montoursville (Jaxon Dalena).
The Seals have faced a who’s who on the outside this season.
“Week-in-and-week-out, Julian, Rees Watkins, (Joey) Masser from Shamokin, when you play against the best every week, you better develop,” Hicks said, “or your going to find yourself in trouble.”
It’s those battles that Nylund takes pride in, though. This is the sixth season in a row that Nylund has faced Fleming in a game, if you count junior high football. Those battles with have made Nylund the defensive back he’s become over the past four seasons.
“It’s a good look for us to improve. There just seems to somebody coming every week,” Nylund said. “Playing against Julian for the last six years, he’s the best prospect in the country. That helps a lot.”
Nylund, who also was the starting center fielder for the Seals state championship baseball team back in June, isn’t thinking of playing either sport after he graduates. He did say he would consider the opportunity, but plans to focus on his academics when he gets to college.