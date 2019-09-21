LEWISBURG — Lewisburg used a strong second half Friday night to earn a win in a critical Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I clash.
The host Green Dragons (3-2 overall, 1-1 HAC-I) rolled off 21 straight points after falling behind by 13 points to defeat Shamokin, 28-26, at Bucknell University's Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
"Two talented teams battled it out," said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski. "You can't complain about anything. They fought to the end, and that's football."
Shamokin quarterback Nathan Grimes delivered four touchdown passes — three to Joseph Masser and one to Matthew Schiccitano — and threw for 245 yards.
"We knew we'd have our hands full with Masser and Schiccitano," Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. "Those are two of the best athletes in the district."
Masser hauled in touchdown receptions of 25 and 31 yards in the first half, the first on fourth-and-16 to cap an 18-play, 80-yard march that consumed 9:12, and the second a one-handed over-the-shoulder grab to give the Indians a 14-7 lead at the break. His third touchdown catch, a 33-yarder on Shamokin's third snap of the third quarter, made it 20-7.
Shamokin appeared to be in control with a 13-point lead, and having outgained the Green Dragons by 132 yards.
Lewisburg had other ideas. It turned the tables on the Indians (2-3) by relying on Nick Shedleski, Max Moyers and Ethan Dominick.
"I wanted to see how our kids responded with trusting the scheme and executing," Persing said.
Shedleski hit Moyers for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Ethan Spaulding picked off Grimes on Shamokin's next possession, returning it 70 yards to set up a 17-yard scoring run by Dominick. After a Shamokin punt, Moyers ripped off a 49-yard run to open the fourth quarter, which set up Shedleski's 18-yard touchdown run for a 28-20 lead.
In just 12:19, Lewisburg had rolled up 21 straight points.
"He (Nick) asked for that play call," Persing said. "And I thought, 'If they bring edge pressure, it's toast.' They brought edge pressure, but I didn't want to burn a timeout, and Nick somehow eluded everybody."
Shedleski deftly dodged the Indian defense. He ended the game with 97 yards of offense and two total touchdowns.
Lewisburg hadn't fully dodged Shamokin. The Indians mounted one final push, and cut it to 28-26 with 4:07 left on Grimes' fourth touchdown pass of the night, this one to Schiccitano. The Indians' tying two-point pass failed. A final drive for the Indians, after forcing a Lewisburg punt, ended on an interception by Graden Feldmann.
LEWISBURG 28, SHAMOKIN 26
Shamokin`6`8`6`6 — 26
Lewisburg`0`7`14`7 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S - Joseph Masser 25 pass from Nathan Grimes (kick failed)
Second quarter
L - Max Moyers 82 run (Ben Liscum kick)
S - Masser 31 pass from Grimes (Max Madden run)
Third quarter
S - Masser 33 pass from Grimes (run failed)
L - Moyers 38 pass from Nick Shedleski (Liscum kick)
L - Ethan Dominick 17 run (Liscum kick)
Fourth quarter
L - Shedleski 18 run (Liscum kick)
S - Matthew Schiccitano 4 pass from Grimes (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
`S`L
First downs`20`9
Rushes-yards`40-127`25-212
Passing`15-27-3`5-13-0
Passing yards`245`70
Total offense`369`282
Penalties`12-107`9-71
Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Max Madden 23-56; Brycen James 10-64; Nathan Grimes 7-7. Lewisburg: Max Moyers 10-166, TD; Ethan Dominick 8-47, TD; Nick Shedleski 4-27, TD; Cam Michaels 1-minus-4; TEAM 2-minus-24.
PASSING — Shamokin: Nathan Grimes 15-26-3, for 245 yards, 4 TDs; Brycen James 0-1-0, 0. Lewisburg: Nick Shedleski 5-13-0, for 70 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Matthew Schiccitano 7-75, TD; Joseph Masser 4-110, 3 TDs; Blake Kane 2-25; Ian Paul 1-39; Max Madden 1-minus-4. Lewisburg: Dante Sims 3-23; Max Moyers 1-38, TD; Simeon Beiler 1-9.