Once again after Monday’s approval of the whole Southern Columbia-Shikellamy fiasco by the Heartland Athletic Conference, there was a good chance this week would be a quiet one in high school football.
The focus could be on a Southern Columbia-Wyoming Area game that’s expected to draw at least 5,000 people to West Pittston for a battle of undefeated teams, or on if Lewisburg can force a tie in the HAC-I by beating Jersey Shore.
However, the Bloomsburg school board had other ideas.
They told Kevin Seabrooks he was relieved of his duties on Tuesday morning.
I’ve been doing this for 27 football seasons now and I can’t remember a coach getting fired in the middle of the season. Well, there’s a caveat — the only ones I remember came after accusations of some sort of abuse.
We don’t cover much Bloomsburg football, but in all my dealings with Seabrooks he seemed to be a good dude. There were no rumors swirling around the program or anything like that.
I’m sure they were disappointed in a 2-5 season, but go through the Panthers schedule and tell me where there were more victories.
Bloomsburg athletic director Chris Malatesta told the Press-Enterprise that there was irreparable damage to the team, and that’s why the change was made right now with three weeks left in the regular season.
That sets a scary precedent for high school sports, where teams start to make coaching changes in the middle of the season for minor or performance-based reasons.
If this is where we are headed in high school sports, I think our next shortage will come in coaches.
Some of the stories about parental involvement in high school athletics are every bit as nuts as you think they are. From the stuff surrounding Bloomsburg, to the vendetta at Danville — Yes, I read the report. Yes, there were things done that should have been punished, but this was a nearly decade-long vendetta — to what happened in the Lewisburg boys lacrosse program at the beginning of the year where anonymous letters caused the new coach to resign before he took over, and it’s all nuts.
Why would anyone give up time with their children or family to coach other people’s children only to get late-night phone calls, accosted after a win in a one-loss season — which happened to a coach in another sport this season — or just being dragged in front of the school board or the principal constantly?
My daughter is four. I wonder if, by the team she reaches high school, youth athletics will be mostly AAU and things of that sort because nobody has any interest in coaching high school anymore.