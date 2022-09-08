When Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet looks at his team compared to where it was last year before facing Southern Columbia, he sees two key differences.
The first has been obvious to those in central Pennsylvania who have watched the Lancers play: they’ve shown plenty of progress on the defensive side of the ball. The second might not show up quite as easily in the box score but is every bit as important: the Lancers understand what it takes to play with a team like the Tigers.
“It feels different because our kids have experience,” Van Fleet said. “Experience is something that you have to earn. You don’t get it because you want it or because it’s something that you practice; it’s something that is earned on the field.
“That’s something that’s different coming into the game. I don’t think they’re going to be flustered by the environment; sometimes when you go against a really good team for the first time, you’re down 20 before the game even starts. I don’t think we’re in that situation this year.”
But having the right mentality to take on Southern Columbia is one thing; playing with and beating the Tigers is quite another. Since its loss in the 2016 Class AA state championship game to Steel Valley, Southern Columbia owns a 77-1 mark, and even losing Gavin Garcia to injury hasn’t slowed them down.
In their first full game without him last week against Shamokin, the Tigers rolled to a 43-0 win and did it the same way they usually do: by opening holes and letting their stable of backs do the work.
“We’ve had some big plays from our backs, and that’s been a key for us in these first two games,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “Coming into the season, that was a concern for us after losing Garcia because he was so explosive and you can’t automatically count on someone picking up that slack.
“But (Braeden) Wisloski and (Wes) Barnes have certainly shown that they can make the big play. If they stay healthy, keep getting the opportunities that they’ve gotten and our people up front give them room to get started, that will keep our offense in pretty good shape in most games.”
That proved to be the case against Shamokin last week, and ironically, it was the Tigers’ seldom-used passing attack that helped get them started. With the Indians ready to try to slow down Southern Columbia’s ground game, the Tigers opted for a pass on their first play of the game from Blake Wise to Wisloski for a touchdown, which threw Shamokin’s game plan out of whack.
“Even though we don’t throw the ball a lot, that running game has helped set up the pass at times,” Roth said. “The passing game will not be as big a part of our offense, obviously, but our running game has been so good that it’s really helped that area.”
Given the way Loyalsock has played on defense, the Tigers might pull that one out again to try to use the Lancers’ experience and aggressiveness against them. Loyalsock has shown a tendency to bring its safeties up from time to time, and against a ground-heavy team like Southern Columbia, doing so would seem to be a likely occurrence again.
The potential of a pass to someone out of the backfield could easily blow up Loyalsock’s plans, but that’s something the Lancers can’t afford to spend too much time worrying about. After all, the Tigers have shown they can quickly hurt teams that stray from their game plans, and Van Fleet doesn’t want that to happen.
“Southern is a great team, but we have to remain consistent in what we do,” Van Fleet said. “We can’t look at it as anything other than a game on Friday night, and we have to plan to execute appropriately. Defensively, we need to limit the big play and offensively, we have to avoid situations where it’s complicated.”
Like the Tigers, the Lancers are down one of their best players, as wide receiver Rian Glunk is sidelined. But with quarterback Tyler Gee and playmaker Jaylen Andrews on the field, Roth knows the Lancers have several ways to make the Tigers’ evening difficult.
“Loyalsock is a strong team that’s very balanced with a lot of experience,” Roth said. “For us defensively, this is a challenge because they’re very balanced. They’re very capable of throwing the ball and they’ve looked good the first couple of games. They can hit you in all three areas.”