Both Warrior Run and Mifflinburg felt they had a chance to be better in 2019, and both have been right so far.
The Defenders and Wildcats are a combined 5-3 so far this season. The two teams combined to go 5-15 in the regular season last year.
That’s what makes tonight’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup in Mifflinburg so intriguing.
Both the Defenders (2-2, 1-1) and Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) are coming off tough losses.
Warrior Run went on the road last week and gave league-favorite Montoursville all it could handle — trailing by a touchdown in the second half before the Warriors pulled away.
“I think we’ll be ready to go. We’ve had a couple of good days of practice,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “I think we’re ready to get back on the winning track.”
Mifflinburg dropped a 35-19 decision to Danville, a game in which Danville quarterback K.J. Riley completed 16-of-18 passes and freshman Carson Persing caught seven passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns.
“It was obviously a blow to all of us, but the focus immediately was moving past (last Friday night),” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “We had some obvious corrections to make on both sides of the ball.
“Hopefully the execution is much better this week.”
Offensively, the Wildcats are striving to be less one-dimensional. That didn’t happen last week as they passed for just 12 yards.
“Danville exploited some holes,” Dressler said. “We’ve got to trust (in the passing game).”
What Dressler means is that he wants to see Mifflinburg spread the ball around a bit more. Rylee Stahl has 17 catches this season in the Wildcats’ 21 completed passes.
“Yes, Rylee is our playmaker, but we can’t settle (on one receiver) and make the right reads,” Dressler said. “On the other side, we have to have other guys step up (in the passing game).”
In Mifflinburg’s defense, that one dimension has been outstanding this season. Senior Mason Breed has rushed for 467 yards and six touchdowns this season, while quarterback Gary DeGroat has 158 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
“When they spread us out, our linebackers have to read the proper keys (to determine) who has the ball between Breed and the quarterback,” Long said.
Warrior Run was limited offensively in its own right in last week’s loss to Montoursville. The Defenders’ only touchdown came on a Riley Daubert kickoff return.
“We tried to grind some stuff out last week (against Montoursville), but we have to be better in the passing game,” Long said.
That passing game had worked pretty well until the game with the Warriors. Senior quarterback Remington Corderman has thrown for 704 yards and six touchdowns this season, but threw for just 40 against Montoursville.
Daubert has 19 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns. The senior has touchdowns through the air, on the ground and two kickoff returns.