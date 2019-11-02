FAIRFIELD — While the end for Millersburg’s 100-plus seasons of football is definitely within sight, just when the Indians’ final game will be played remains unclear.
It could have been Friday night in the heart of Adams County — just a few miles from Gettysburg’s historic Civil War battlefield — but Aaron Wright’s club wasn’t having it.
Nope, these Indians still have plenty of fight.
Aiden Harman threw five touchdown passes and ran for two more scores — he also registered 14 tackles defensively — as second-seeded Millersburg stretched its campaign at least one more week by dealing No. 1 Fairfield a 56-28 setback in the District 3 Class A championship game at Finefrock Stadium.
Kyle Casner caught three of Harman’s TD throws, Caden Feaster hauled in the other two touchdown receptions and Chance Crawford scooted for 124 yards and another score as Wright’s Indians (3-8) celebrated the Dauphin Countians’ second and last 3-A title.
“It’s hard to put into words,” said Harman, who completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 287 yards. “We came in, we knew it was the last season, but this was what we wanted. We worked hard all summer and all season for this.
“To come out the way and play the way we did — they had the momentum there at the end of the half — but we turned it on again and got the result we expected.”
Millersburg’s program will become part of the extensive cooperative arrangement that’s already been established with Upper Dauphin, an agreement that will begin next season unless the neighboring school districts wind up merging before then.
Since the feasibility study that’s looking at the merits of a merger between the districts has completed Phase 1, Millersburg will hold a meeting Nov. 11 to vote on whether or not to proceed with Phase 2 of the exploratory plan.
Regardless of the end result, the Indians will play again in two weeks against the District 4 Class A champion, either Canton or Muncy, at a District 4 venue.
While the Indians started quickly, bent considerably in the middle and closed in a hurry, the bottom line is they made enough plays when they needed to make them.
And when Fairfield (2-9) fumbled the opening kickoff, Millersburg responded by scoring on a 21-yard strike from Harman to Casner just 1:15 into the contest. Following a defensive stop, Harman capped the next series by hooking up with Casner from 42 yards out.
“My line did an incredible job tonight,” said Harman, who wasn’t touched when he was in the pocket. “I give them all the credit, all the credit in the world.
“They played a hell of a game tonight.”
“They were playing really far off,” Casner added. “So I just went to the outside and got wide open. We just made holes, the whole team.”
Then, following a Fairfield fumble at the Green Knights’ 1, Harman stretched the visitors’ advantage to 21-0 with 3:10 left in the first. They’d run 10 plays from scrimmage.
Fairfield dodged another Millersburg scoring chance following a Feaster interception, but the Knights were able to hold on. Soon, they were moving the ball consistently.
What followed was a pair of short Peyton Stadler touchdown runs and a short TD pass from Garrett Stadler to Brent Hamilton that had the York Area Interscholastic Athletic Association-entry down 28-22 at the half. A recovered onside kick also played a role in that burst, setting up the third score.
Only Harman’s 11-yard TD pass to Feaster interrupted the Knights’ timely salvo.
Able to catch a breather at the break, Millersburg punctuated its first second-half drive with Harman’s 20-yard toss to Feaster, then appeared to stop the Knights only to have a muffed punt keep a march alive that Peyton Stadler capped with a 1-yard run.
The Knights could not stop the Millersburg, however, as Harman hit Casner with a quick slant that turned into a 63-yard score that made it 42-28. And even though Fairfield marched to the Millersburg 5, they were stopped cold on fourth down.
“That was big,” Wright admitted. “I said, ‘Guys, we can do this.’”
Two lengthy marches closed it out, as Harman scored on one and Crawford the other.
Millersburg’s final season is not over.
“It continues,” Wright added.
“I thought we were gonna do it,” Casner said, “but we did it.”
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
NO. 2 MILLERSBURG 56,
NO. 1 FAIRFIELD 28
Millersburg (3-8)`21`7`14`14 — 56
Fairfield (2-9)`0`22`6`0 — 28
First quarter
M-Kyle Casner 21 pass from Aiden Harman (Nate Leaman kick), 10:45
M-Casner 42 pass from Harman (Leaman kick), 7:33
M-Harman 1 run (Leaman kick), 3:10
Second quarter
F-Peyton Stadler 2 run (Nathan Mickley kick), 5:47
M-Caden Feaster 11 pass from Harman (Leaman kick), 3:50
F-Brent Hamilton 3 pass from Garrett Stadler (P.Stadler pass), 1:24
F-P.Stadler 2 run (Mickley kick), 15.6
Third quarter
M-Feaster 20 pass from Harman (Leaman kick), 9:13
F-P.Stadler 1 run (run failed), 5:25
M-Casner 63 pass from Harman (Leaman kick), 1:12
Fourth quarter
M-Harman 23 run (Leaman kick), 5:23
M-Chance Crawford 11 run (Leaman kick), 2:38
TEAM STATS
‘M`F
First downs`17`15
Rushing yards`28-147`53-243
Passing yards`296`71
Passing`14-22-0; 5-15-2
Fumbles-lost`2-2`3-3
Penalties-yards`11-75`8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Millersburg: Chance Crawford 20-124, TD; Aiden Harman 2-24, 2TDs; Caden Feaster 2-11; Team 4-(-12). Fairfield: Peyton Stadler 29-171, 3 TDs; Connor Joy 6-53; Jake Myers 8-19; Garrett Stadler 7-18; Brent Hamilton 1-(-4); Team 1-(-3); Nathan Mickley 1-(-11).
PASSING — Millersburg: Harman 13-21-0 for 287 yards, 5 TDs; Feaster 1-1-0 for 9 yards. Fairfield: G.Stadler 5-14-2 for 71 yards; Jake Myers 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Millersburg: Kyle Casner 6-179 3 TDs; Feaster 7-101 2 TDs; Jonathon Snyder 1-16. Fairfield: Hamilton 3-29, TD; Myers 1-38; P.Stadler 1-4.