MIFFLINTOWN — Line Mountain rallied from a halftime deficit to lead its Twin Valley Conference game at Juniata by 11 points on Friday.
Juniata then turned the tables on the Eagles in the fourth quarter, rallying for 18 unanswered points to take a 40-33 win at Klingensmith Stadium.
Juniata quarterback Jacob Condo ran 3 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:27 remaining. He then threw a two-point conversion pass to Trent Martin.
Line Mountain (2-2, 2-1 TVL) took an intentional safety with 3:21 left to play for better field position. The Eagles forced the Indians (2-2, 2-1) into fourth-and-3 at the Line Mountain 40 with 1:39 left. Condo threw a 10-yard pass to Martin for a first down, then connected with Jamie Beiler for a 27-yard pass to the 3.
Earlier in the quarter, Condo threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Ranck on a third-and-9 and then ran for the conversion.
In between, the Indians forced a punt deep in Line Mountain territory and the Eagles elected to take the safety.
“I was a little surprised at that,” said Juniata coach Kurt Condo. “I guess they felt they had a better chance at playing us with a longer field. Line Mountain is always a well-coached, tough team, and I knew they wouldn’t back down.
“Our kids really deserve every part of this win, though. We caught them a little off guard early with our formation (an unbalanced line).”
After a back-and-forth first half in which Juniata took a 22-21 lead, Line Mountain owned the third quarter with its two-pronged quarterback attack of Evan Herb and Jacob Feese, and two big defensive plays from Cody Ebersole.
The Eagles had a 12-play drive to start the half but were stopped on downs at the Juniata 11. Ebersole recovered a fumble by Beiler before Herb ran 10 yards to the 1. Feese scored on the next play.
Ebersole then intercepted a pass on the next series, setting up a 25-yard touchdown run by Feese. Feese carried the ball 31 times for 167 yards, sometimes from quarterback and sometimes running at tailback behind Herb, who threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
“When we got up by 11, we tried to run some clock and I might have tried to pop a pass or two in there, too,” said Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson. “That’s on me. They (Juniata) really played hard and executed for the most part. We made too many mistakes and had a few mental breakdowns in coverage that really hurt us.
“We played hard, too. It was a very good game.”
Herb threw touchdown passes of 58 yards to Aiden Herb, and 23 and 25 yards to Garrett Laudenslager in the first half. Juniata got touchdowns from Beiler (7-yard run), Ranck (26-yard pass from Condo) and Caleb Seeger (4-yard run) in the first half.
JUNIATA 40, LINE MOUNTAIN 33
Score by quarters
Line Mountain (2-2) 15 6 12 0 — 33
Juniata (2-2) 8 14 0 18 — 40
Scoring summary
First quarter
J-Jamie Beiler 7 run (Beiler run)
LM-Aiden Herb 58 pass from Evan Herb (Cameron Smeltz run)
LM-Garrett Laudenslager 27 pass from Herb (Smeltz kick)
Second quarter
J-Stephen Ranck 26 pass from Jacob Condo (Tad Shellenberger kick)
LM-Laudenslager 25 pass from Herb (kick failed)
J-Caleb Seeger 4 run (Shellenberger kick)
Third quarter
LM-Jacob Feese 1 run (run failed)
LM-Feese 25 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
J-Ranck 27 pass from Condo (Condo run)
J-Safety, Feese downs ball in end zone
J-Condo 3 run (Trent Martin pass from Condo)
Team statistics
LM J
First downs 19 18
Rushes-yards 43-175 37-176
Passing yards 207 159
Passing 8-13-0 8-15-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties 8-55 4-20
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Feese 31-167, 2 TDs; Kelly Reed 2-20; E. Herb 5-16; A. Herb 2-(-3); Team 3-(-25). Juniata: Beiler 18-94, TD; Condo 8-35, TD; Seeger, 6-33, TD; Martin 4-14; Team 1-0.
PASSING — Line Mountain: E. Herb 7-11-0, 176 yds., 3 TDs; Feese 1-2-0, 31 yds. Juniata: Condo 7-14-1, 133 yds., 2 TDs; Beiler 1-1-0, 26 yds.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Laudenslager 5-108, 2 TDs; Smeltz 2-41; A. Herb 1-58, 1 TD. Juniata: Ranck 5-119, 2 TDs; Beiler 2-30; Martin 1-10.