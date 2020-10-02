Alex Geiser banged in from the 1-yard line late in Shikellamy’s opener against Central Mountain, the lone touchdown for the Braves in their loss.
Little did the 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior know at the time, but it would be his final carry of the season.
“I had no idea (of what was coming),” Geiser said with a chuckle before practice on Wednesday.
What was coming was a whole new position, and a starting spot in two weeks.
Injuries and what coach Jim Keiser called “self-inflicted wounds” left the Braves down their top three centers.
“We have had a huge rash of injuries up front. ... Alex stepped up. He told me when we started that he was a fullback and a linebacker, so that’s where we put him. He was doing pretty well. Then I told him, ‘Hey, we’re short a tight end,’” Keiser said. “So he went over to try it. He tried defensive tackle and nose guard. Finally, (offensive line) coach (Stacey) Puckey said we need a center.
“We need somebody to step in and take the position. He certainly did that.”
Geiser had no problems moving to another position.
“I figured I’d step up and do it,” Geiser said. “I just want to do anything to help the team.”
Geiser started to quickly prep for his starting assignment, coming in just a few days against Milton.
“He’s a strong, tough, athletic kid, and he’s smart. The center has to make line calls. He picks things up quickly,” Keiser said. “The biggest part of it was his ability to handle the mental part of it.”
Geiser hasn’t had any issues with the mental part. He pointed to senior teammate Jared Oakes — who returned to the lineup against the Black Panthers, and spent last season as the Braves center — for helping him with the line calls.
“Jared knew all the calls, so if I had any problems, he really helped me out,” Geiser said. “We really talked a lot as a line and got it done.”
Another problem with making his debut against Milton is the Black Panthers run the 3-5 defense and like to blitz from different angles and directions, which Geiser handled with aplomb.
“We had some problems at times because Alex isn’t comfortable quite yet (with all of those line calls),” Keiser said. “He got more comfortable as the game went on. By the time the second half rolled around, we were moving the ball really well.”
The challenge for Geiser came on the blocking front. For years as a fullback, if Geiser had to block, he would get running start against a lineman or a linebacker.
Obviously, that’s a little harder to do as an offensive lineman.
“They are right on top of you as a lineman,” Geiser said. “They are also a lot bigger.”
It’s also didn’t help for the 205-pounder that his first assignment as a center was the middle of the Milton defensive line. The Black Panthers have two 300-pounders inside.
“It’s really hard to move some 300-pounders; you really have to keep your feet going,” Geiser said. “By the end, we really had them worn down.”
The Braves had their best performance of the season on the ground against the Black Panthers. Shikellamy put together 181 yards on the ground against Milton — 11 more yards than their combined performance in their first two games.