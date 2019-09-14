MONTOURSVILLE — Despite a strong defensive effort for the first three quarters, Warrior Run was unable to generate much offense in Friday night’s 28-7 loss to Montoursville.
The Defenders (2-2 overall and 0-2 in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II) came out hot in the third quarter, when Riley Daubert returned the second half kick-off 93 yards for a touchdown to pull within seven points.
“(That) was a huge momentum swing,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said.
That would be Warrior Run’s lone score in the game.
“I think we made some adjustments that we thought were going to be there,” Long said of his second-half strategy. “And I think they were. We just didn’t make the plays … We tried to stay committed to the run, but we just didn’t loosen them up quite enough to hit some play-action stuff deep. We just missed on some of that.”
Despite their own slow start, the Warriors (4-0, 1-0 HAC II) also stayed committed to the run, and were far more successful.
“I thought Warrior Run came with a nice game plan,” Montoursville head coach J.C. Keefer said. “I don’t know if we wore them down in the second half or what, but we started to play better. … I’d like to see them get settled down and play like that in the first half.”
The Warriors rushed for 230 yards on 30 carries, including four runs of 20 or more yards.
Sophomore Rocco Pulizi opened up the scoring for Montoursville with a 35-yard touchdown run, and senior Jacob Reeder ran in a 51-yard score in the third quarter.
“We gave up too many big plays defensively,” Long said. “We held them, got them out of the game sometimes, but (gave up) too many big plays. We gave up too much there. And offensively, we couldn’t hit big plays.”
MONTOURSVILLE 28, WARRIOR RUN 7
Montoursville (4-0, 1-0) 0 14 0 14— 28
Warrior Run (2-2, 0-2) 0 0 7 0— 7
Second Quarter
M—Rocco Pulizzi 35 run (Colin Gorini kick)
M—C.J. Signor 4 run, (Ian Plankenhorn kick)
Third Quarter
WR—Riley Daubert 93 kick return (Logan Witmer kick)
Fourth Quarter
M—Jacob Reeder 51 run (Plankenhorn kick)
M—Signor 4 run (Plankenhorn kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
WR Montoursville
First downs 6 10
Rushes-yards 28-78 30-231
Passing 8-20-1 7-16-1
Passing yards 40 90
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 5-25 7-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Denver Beachel 18-59; David Gearhart 3-11. Montoursville: Rocco Pulizi 7-88, TD; Jacob Reeder 10-109, TD; C.J. Signor 4-24, 2TD.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Remington Corderman 7-17-1, 35 yards. Montoursville: Hunter Shearer 8-17-1, 141 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Ahmahd Keys 3-22; Riley Daubert 1-8; Nathan Michael 4-9. Montoursville: Dylan Moll 2-53; Dillon Young 1-21; Heath Jones 1-17; C.J. Signor 2-20; Jacob Reeder 1-24; Cameron Wood 1-0.