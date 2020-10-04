SELINSGROVE — The last time Max Moyers played a home game on a Saturday night at Selinsgrove, he tore his ACL, which ended his junior season last year.
This time, Lewisburg’s Saturday night home game at Harold Bolig Memorial Stadium ended much sweeter. With the game against Midd West tied, 90 seconds remaining and Lewisburg backed up at its own 17-yard line, Moyers took control.
He caught a pass for 7 yards, then after a personal foul against Midd West gave the Green Dragons an extra 15 yards, Moyers took off for runs of 32 and 29 yards, the latter of which went for a touchdown, and Lewisburg earned a 35-28 win over the Mustangs for their first victory of the season.
“That was Max literally saying, ‘I’m not losing.’ Their defensive tackle had him by his chest, and he just ran through it and shoved him off,” said Lewisburg coach Marc Persing. “I think it was good for his confidence that he can still break off those runs. When you’re playing us, you’re going to try to stop Max, but when things get rocking and rolling, that’s a three-headed monster with Ethan (Dominick), Max and Cam (Michaels). We just need to get rolling more consistently.”
Prior to Lewisburg’s final drive, Moyers had been somewhat contained by Midd West, rushing for 70 yards on 19 carries. He scored the first touchdown of the game to give Lewisburg a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, but from that point, it was a back-and-forth game, with neither team able to pull away.
“Moyers is a good back and we knew that, but I’m really pleased with our defensive front tonight. (We) did a good job containing their running game, but they got those two plays and that was the killer for us,” said Midd West coach Brad Hatter.
On Lewisburg’s next drive after Moyers’ initial touchdown, the Green Dragons put together a six-play, 43-yard drive capped by a Michaels 12-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
Midd West put together a five-play drive that took nearly seven minutes, and was capped by Hunter Wolfley’s 13-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone.
Wolfley, a senior, scored all four of the Mustangs’ touchdowns, running 22 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, and hauling in four catches for 107 yards and three scores.
“He’s a really good player and does everything we ask of him. He battled through injury this week and came out and fought and competed. I’m sure he’s hurting right now,” said Hatter. “We challenged our guys. The one thing we wanted to see out of them was them competing, and we did that. I think we saw what we can do when we do that for four quarters. We just didn’t make enough plays.”
Wolfley’s next two catches went for 52 yards and 35 yards, both touchdowns in the third quarter that followed Lewisburg turnovers, to give the Mustangs a 21-14 lead.
Lewisburg answered with Michaels’ 20-yard touchdown reception, which came on a fourth-and-5 play with 3:17 left in the third to tie the game. Following a three-and-out by Midd West, Michaels keyed Lewisburg’s next drive with a 31-yard catch to flip field position, and then a 26-yard touchdown reception to put Lewisburg up 28-21 early in the fourth.
A costly mistake later in the fourth set up the Mustangs. A punt hit Lewisburg’s returner as he tried to move away from it, and Midd West recovered the fumble at the Lewisburg 26. Six plays later, Wolfley ran it in from 10 yards on a third-down play to tie the game with 4:17 remaining.
The teams exchanged punts on their next two drives, the latter of which by Midd West pinned the Green Dragons at their own 17, setting the stage for Moyers’ heroics.
“We could have folded at halftime or when we fumbled the ball on the punt, but these kids just wanted to win and deserved to win. We’re just going to get ready for our three-game gauntlet now,” said Persing.