SUNBURY — Call it the Miracle on Walnut Street.
Shikellamy fans who witnessed the Braves’ remarkable come-from-behind victory over Shamokin on Friday night will be searching their memories and perhaps talking to old-timers to find out if it was among the program’s all-time best.
The Braves trailed by 13 with six minutes to play, and they were having trouble stopping the Indians’ running game.
Behind sophomore halfback Max Madden and senior fullback Bryson James, Shamokin marched to the Shikellamy 11-yard line, poised to deliver the dagger.
Suddenly the Braves found a glimmer of hope as they stuffed Madden on a fourth-and-3 at the 11.
To say the game got crazy after that would be a major understatement. Shikellamy scored a pair of touchdowns and the winning two-point conversion to claim a wild 21-20 victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest.
Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford was still trying to gather himself minutes after the final whistle.
Looking back at the scoreboard, he smiled and said, “I don’t know how we just pulled that out.”
The Braves first had to traverse 89 yards to reach the end zone, and then get the ball back and do it again.
No problem, according to Shikellamy quarterback Drew Balestrini, without whom the rally would not have been possible.
Balestrini had all the confidence in the world after his team made the stop at 20-7.
“All (season) we faced adversity,” he said. “I’m proud of my guys. They stayed in it with me and kept their heads up and we got to work.”
On the winning conversion, Balestrini said, “I told my line, ‘We need 2 yards — get him in!’ What they said to me was, “Got it!”
On the series that pulled the Braves to within one score, Balestrini kept the drive alive with a 13-yard run on fourth-and-4. He then completed a 12-yard pass to Brayden Long for another first down. On third-and-7, he threw a deep ball down the right sideline that only Davis Marshall could catch. The 6-foot-4 junior tight end caught the ball, juggled it, caught it again, and managed to hold on and keep his feet in bounds just long enough to complete the play for a first down at the Shamokin 10.
Balestrini then bulled his way to the 1, and snuck in for the score on the next play.
“He is a great athlete,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “He made all the plays. He really did.”
After the PAT went wide left, the Braves’ Jon Gittens hit a squib kick to about the 24 where a Shamokin player nearly recovered. The ball squirted free and Shikellamy’s Joel Derr recovered at the Shamokin 24.
The Braves drove to the 5, where they faced fourth-and-1 with 1:14 to play and used their final timeout. Balestrini tossed right to Nathan Minnier who ran it in untouched behind lineman Zach Kemberling.
“There were a lot of nerves going, but I just had to take a deep breath. You know you can make the play and you’ve just gotta make the play,” Minnier said.
Not about to settle for a tie and possible overtime, Tilford called for the two-point conversion. Coltyn Sempko, who scored the first Shikellamy TD of the game, crashed over the right side behind guard Billy Nace for a 21-20 lead with 1:09 left.
Sempko said, “I thought for sure we were going to go down and score (after the defensive stop).”
Sempko said the key to the drive was switching back to their base offense from the spread.
“Once we got the onside recovery, we knew for sure we were going to win,” he said.
Shikellamy sealed it with an interception at midfield by Mason Brubaker.
Hynoski said, “The balls bounce that way sometimes. Our kids played hard. I’m as proud of them as I was last week (in a win at Danville).”
He added, “Everything that could have gone wrong in the last five minutes of this game did. We really dominated, but hat’s off to Shikellamy. They kept plugging away.”
Tilford said, “I thought we had a couple things that went against us, but our kids and our coaches felt like we were in the game the whole time.
“Down two at the end of three, it was looking bleak. Our kids pulled it out.”
SHIKELLAMY 21, SHAMOKIN 20
Shamokin`7`7`6`0 — 20
Shikellamy`0`7`0`14 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Sham — Matt Schicchatano 65 run (Carson Ososkie kick)
Second quarter
Shik – Coltyn Sempko 13 run (Jon Gittens kick)
Sham – Max Madden 33 run (Ososkie kick)
Third quarter
Sham – Bryson James 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
Shik – Drew Balestrini 1 run (kick failed)
Shik – Nathan Minnier 5 run (Sempko run)
`Sham`Shik
First downs`12`19
Rushes-yards`37-261`44-180
Passing yards`29`55
Passing`2-11-1`4-22-2
Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0
Penalties`6-90`6-50
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Shamokin: Madden 22-165, TD; Schiccatano 3-71, TD; James 9-21, TD; Aaron Frasch 2-4. Shikellamy: Balestrini 25-128, TD; Sempko 6-25, TD; Joel Derr 6-25; Eric Shoch 1-3; Brayden Long 2-2; Minnier 2-0, TD; Team 2-(-3).
PASSING — Shamokin: Grimes 2-11-1, 29 yds. Shikellamy: Balestrini 4-19-1, 55 yds.; Mason Brubaker 0-2-1, 0 yds.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Joe Masser 2-29. Shikellamy: Davis Marshall 3-43; Long 1-12.