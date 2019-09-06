As we enter the third week of the season, the Danville football team is surrounded by controversy once again.
I don’t begin to know all the ins-and-outs about what’s going on behind the scenes, but once again coach Jim Keiser is suspended.
Things are supposed to be solved in this latest incident at next week’s school board meeting, but I wonder if its time for both parties — Danville and Keiser — to part ways.
It’s very clear that the zero tolerance plan implemented in January 2018 isn’t working for either the school or Keiser.
Last year’s incident — an argument between Keiser and an assistant coach, Stacey Puckey, on the sideline — seemed to be a bit of an overreaction by the school. However, the latest incident — rumors abound, but nothing has been confirmed from either side — seems as though it should be the last straw.
That’s a shame for both Keiser and Danville.
Since that day in June 2009 when Keiser was hired despite the fact that former Warrior Run coach Scott Shaffer’s name was on the agenda, there has been a segment of the population in Danville against the coach.
So despite being nearly 50 games above .500 there is a good chance Keiser will never again walk the sidelines at Ironmen Stadium. He’s just three wins away from tying Ken Bills (86-41-5) for the all-time wins record at the Montour County school. Bills coached from 1946-58. To put that into perspective, Keiser is the most successful Danville coach in 61 years.
I also wonder if it’s the death of a certain type of coaching, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I think I’m in the last generation of high school kids that had all tough coaches.
Coaches could get away with using inappropriate and colorful back then, but it isn’t just that, as screaming and hollering has gone by the wayside as well.
I’m not saying that’s a bad thing; it’s just different.
As a parent now — something that certainly changes your perspective — I have a different feeling on this than I did even five years ago. This column would have condemned the school board and been fired up for Keiser.
I am now, too, but I also realize that as a parent, the only thing we wish for is our kids to be happy.
I think parents these days go too far and administrators err too far to the side of parents, but I see the reasons behind it way more than I did before my daughter was born.
Keiser declined to comment to The Daily Item other than to confirm he was suspended on Tuesday, and did not return phone calls on Wednesday or Thursday. Danville Director of Student Affairs and Services Chris Johns did not respond to an email Thursday.