Lewisburg quarterback Nick Shedleski knows his time is getting short as a high school quarterback as the Green Dragons roll in Week 6 of the season.
“The little jokes that you have at practice with the coaches, I’m starting to realize it’s not going to be there forever,” Shedleski said. “It’s hard to believe one high school sport is almost over.”
What better way to get the second half of the season started than with a win on Saturday night over Bloomsburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover contest at Selinsgrove High School?
The Green Dragons (3-2) will host Bloomsburg (2-3) in Snyder County because of family weekend at Bucknell University this weekend.
The extra day off could benefit Lewisburg.
“I don’t think the different day matters too much, but it does help with just an extra day of rest,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. “We have a bunch of kids going both ways, so that extra day to rest the aches and pains should be huge.”
The Panthers are coming off a 17-12 win over South Williamsport — the Mounties’ first loss of the season.
It’s the defensive effort against South Williamsport that concerned Persing.
“They have the ability to move the ball through the air and on the ground, but that defense is what impressed me the most on film,” Persing said. “They really get after it.”
The Green Dragons are coming off their own impressive win last week. Lewisburg trailed Shamokin by 13 points early in the third quarter, but rallied for a 28-26 victory over the Indians.
For a young Lewisburg team, it was an impressive comeback.
“I’ve been curious to see what would happen if we faced some adversity — 13 points in the third quarter is a pretty tough task,” Persing said. “And they pulled it off.”
Lewisburg struggled to get off the field on third down in the first half, but the Green Dragons pulled off several stops in the third quarter to kick off the comeback.
“I’m hoping this is just the start,” Persing said. “I’m hoping we started to build into the team I think we can be. If we rattle off a couple of more victories, I think we can be one of the most dangerous teams in November.”
Lewisburg’s quick-strike offense plays a big role in that. Shedleski has yet to throw an interception this season, while throwing for 612 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Max Moyers leads the Valley with 606 yards on the ground and is second in yards per carry (10.8). He’s rushed for eight touchdowns.
Sophomore Ethan Dominick has developed into another weapon for the offense. He has 14 catches for 219 yards and a score, while rushing for 208 yards and 3 TDs.