MILTON — The Tomato Bowl football game kicks off Milton’s annual Harvest Festival.
Friday evening, Lewisburg’s offense harvested a bumper crop of yards and points to get back in the win column.
Nick Shedleski’s 196 passing yards were spread among five receivers, Ethan Dominick caught six passes and recorded 99 yards from scrimmage, and Max Moyers poured in four touchdowns as Lewisburg earned a big 41-6 triumph over rival Milton on Friday evening at Alumni Field.
“It’s always good to beat your rivals,” said Green Dragon coach Marc Persing. “But something just didn’t feel right about the scoreboard. It felt like we left some points out there on the field.”
Lewisburg (2-2) quickly built itself a 27-point lead with seven minutes left in the opening half, but ended the half with consecutive three-and-outs as Milton (0-4) did its best to dig in and prevent further damage. Of the final 16 plays of the first half, Milton collected 10 snaps and a first down.
“I felt that we had more energy tonight and that we rallied to the ball better on defense,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “The scoreboard won’t show it, but I loved our effort tonight.”
Milton began the game with prime field position after a 49-yard kickoff return from Tylar Boyer, but eventually turned the ball over on downs. Lewisburg wasted little time in taking a 7-0 lead on the first of four Moyers’ touchdown runs two minutes later.
Moyers made it 14-0 one possession later, and then Lewisburg’s aerial attack began spitting fire.
“We got better at the receiver position tonight,” Shedleski said.
Jack Landis’ lone reception went for a 45-yard touchdown. Dante Simms caught a 50-yard pass to set up Moyers’ third touchdown one series later. Dominick, a dual rushing and receiving threat for the Green Dragons, flashed his ability in the slot and led all receivers with six catches for 86 yards.
“Ethan’s a sophomore, but he was one of the guys who had some experience, so he and I have had a little chemistry,” said Shedleski, who was 11-of-18 passing.
Dominick’s big night continued in the third quarter with three catches for 46 yards and a short touchdown run to make it 34-0. Moyers ended the Dragon scoring binge with a 44-yard run to invoke the mercy rule.
“I think we have the ability to be a very good team,” Persing said, “but we have yet to play a full game.”
The Black Panthers (0-4) broke the shutout with 2:06 left in the game. Quarterback Ethan Rowe piloted the drive, which included rushes of 18 and 14 yards, and ended with a 28-yard pass to freshman Xzavier Minium. Rowe accounted for 77 yards for Milton in defeat.
LEWISBURG 41, MILTON 6
Lewisburg 14 13 14 0 — 41
Milton 0 0 0 6 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L - Max Moyers 4 run (Ben Liscum kick)
L - Moyers 15 run (Liscum kick)
Second quarter
L - Jack Landis 45 pass from Nick Shedleski (Liscum kick)
L - Moyers 8 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
L - Ethan Dominick 4 run (Liscum kick)
L - Moyers 44 run (Liscum kick)
Fourth quarter
M - Xzavier Minium 28 pass from Ethan Rowe (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
L M
First downs 16 8
Rushes-yards 28-228 28-98
Passing 12-19-0 5-16-0
Pass yards 200 40
Total offense 428 138
Penalties 4-25 6-40
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Max Moyers 13-133, 4 TDs; Cam Michaels 3-44; Nick Shedleski 5-13; Ethan Dominick 3-13, TD; Gavin Sherriff 3-17; Michael Farronato 1-6. Milton: Owen Keister 12-68; Ethan Rowe 5-35; Tylar Boyer 7-25; Ashton Canelo 4-minus-34.
PASSING — Lewisburg: Nick Shedleski 11-18-0, for 196 yards, TD; Ethan Spaulding 1-1-0, for 4 yards. Milton: Ethan Rowe 3-4-0, for 42 yards, TD; Ashton Canelo 2-13-0, for minus-2 yards.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 6-86; Dante Simms 2-57; Simeon Beiler 2-18; Jack Landis 1-45 TD; Max Moyers 1-minus-4. Milton: Xzavier Minium 2-37, TD; Ashton Canelo 1-5; Owen Keister 1-2; Tylar Boyer 1-minus-4.