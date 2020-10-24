SELINSGROVE — Less than a quarter into Friday’s Loyalsock-Lewisburg game, it looked like it might be a shootout after the Green Dragons scored on their first two possessions, and Loyalsock scored on its first less than seven minutes into the game.
The Green Dragons wouldn’t find the end zone again after that, and some mistakes by Lewisburg ended up being the difference as Loyalsock escaped with a 21-14 win over Lewisburg to clinch a District 4 Class 3A playoff berth.
For Lewisburg, three plays ended up being the difference between an upset of the Lancers and possibly knocking them out of playoff position, and what ended up as another stinging defeat in a frustrating season.
Two of those plays came in the fourth quarter and one late in the second. With Lewisburg leading 14-7, Loyalsock’s Chase Cavanaugh hit Rian Glunk on a short sideline pattern on third-and-6, appearing to get a first down but not much more as Glunk was near the sideline and surrounded by at least three Lewisburg defenders.
The sophomore managed to escape several missed tackles turn it into a 66-yard catch-and-run for the game-tying touchdown with 2:22 left in the first half.
With the game deadlocked in the fourth, Loyalsock took over at its own 39, following Lewisburg’s only turnover. On the second play of the drive, Cavanaugh took the ball himself and gained 17 yards before going out of bounds — a Lewisburg defender then hit him late for a 15-yard penalty. Another half-the-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty for an unsportsman like conduct was tacked on, and the Lancers had a first down on the Lewisburg 12.
Four plays later, Cavanaugh scored from a yard out, giving the Lancers their first lead.
“That was a critical point in the game giving up those two fouls on the same play and it was a scoring drive, so would they have scored — nobody knows, but that is hard to recover from,” said Lewisburg’s Mark Burrows, who served as the team’s coach for the game as head coach Marc Persing was unable to attend.
On Lewisburg’s next drive, Cam Michaels took a handoff on fourth-and-three, and was met with a wall of Lancer defenders around the right side. He reversed field, and tried the left side, but was stopped at the sideline a yard short. Loyalsock then picked up a pair first downs to ice the game.
“That fourth-down stop was a thing of beauty,” said Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet.
Loyalsock got a 77-yard kickoff return by Naz Smith to start their first drive at the Lewisburg 21. Four plays later, Cavanaugh scored to tie the game.
Moyers ripped off a 53-yard touchdown run on the third play of Lewisburg’s next drive to give the Green Dragons the lead 14-7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter.
LOYALSOCK 21, LEWISBURG 14
Loyalsock (4-2) 7 7 0 7 — 21
Lewisburg (1-6) 14 0 0 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Lew-Max Moyers 7 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick)
Loy-Chase Cavanaugh 1 run (Nick Barone kick)
Lew-Moyers 53 run (Dieffenderfer kick)
Second quarter
Loy-Rian Glunk 66 pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Barone kick)
Fourth quarter
Loy-Cavanaugh 1 run (Barone kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Loy Lew
First downs 18 13
Rushes-yards 37-114 43-257
Passing 10-26-1 2-7-0
Passing yards 172 23
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 1-10 9-67
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 23-99, 2 TDs; Nick Barone 9-33; team 3-(-3); JerVal Weeks-Shuler 1-(-3); Naz Smith 1-(-12). Lewisburg: Max Moyers 21-137, 2 TDs; Cam Michaels 15-90; Ethan Dominick 7-30.
PASSING — Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 10-26-1, 172 yards, TD. Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 2-6-0, 23 yards; Cam Michaels 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Rian Glunk 5-119, TD; Naz Smith 2-25; Logan Bastian 1-17; Tyler Gee 1-7; Nick Barone 1-4. Lewisburg: Simeon Beiler 1-20; Jack Landis 1-3.