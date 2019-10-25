This might the most evenly matched Little Brown Jug game in a number of years, but the biggest issue facing both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg tonight isn't on the field.
It's between the ears.
Both teams suffered overtime losses last week. Mifflinburg's came on the road to previously winless Central Mountain, and Lewisburg had a 14-0 first-half lead turn into an overtime loss against Central Columbia.
"It bothered them and I'm glad it bothered them," Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said of the loss. "It means that the season means something to them and football in general means something.
"They want to use that loss as fuel."
The Wildcats, who started the season 4-1, enter tonight at 4-5, but this may be the healthiest Mifflinburg has been in the second half of the season.
"This last half of the season has been brutal with injuries and things not going our way," Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. "We are looking to build momentum going into the playoffs and finish in a positive manor."
Despite its loss last week, Lewisburg still owns the No. 4 seed in the District 4 Class 3A Tournament and the right to host a home game. So the Green Dragons control their own destiny.
"That's crazy and we did some projections and there are some scenarios — not very likely scenarios, but scenarios — where we can be even be the No. 3 seed if we win," Persing said. "We want to get these seniors one more home game at Bucknell for them and the community."
Mifflinburg is most likely the seventh seed and faces a road game in the first round.
Back to the Wildcats' health, Mason Breed — who missed the second half against Mount Carmel and the game with Loyalsock — appeared back to full strength with 135 yards and three touchdowns. Leading receiver Rylee Stahl and freshman Andrew Diehl also missed time in the latter part of this season and have returned to the field. Finally, quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr., who was hurt in the first half against Loyalsock, will return under center, as the Wildcats begin to return to full strength.
Breed leads Mifflinburg with 776 yards and 12 touchdowns. Persing knows Mifflinburg's bruising back will play a big role in the game, but said his defense can't completely focus on Breed.
"Rylee Stahl and DeGroat can hurt us if we're too focused on Mason," Persing said.
For the Wildcats, it's a more diverse Lewisburg attack since the injury to Max Moyers. Ethan Dominick topped 100 rushing yards last week — 108 yards on 24 carries — and is also the top receiver for the Green Dragons with 22 catches for 350 yards. Nick Shedleski has thrown for 1,251 yards this season with 13 touchdowns and one interception. With one touchdown toss against the Wildcats, he'll break his tie with Trent Gower (2014-15) and set the school's career touchdown pass record with 41.
"Even without Max, I see a team full of athletes that have a lot of ability," Dressler said. "They may not have Max, but they have a lot different guys showing their talents."