Lewisburg and Mount Carmel had drastically different results last week.
The Green Dragons earned their first win of the year beating Central Mountain by 30, and the Red Tornadoes were shut out by Southern Columbia. Yet, both coaches know that their teams — each 1-1 entering Week 3 — will need to play better to pick up the win this week.
“We played pretty solid last week aside from a few busted coverages, but we know that’s not going to be good enough to beat Mount Carmel,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said.
“We got a chance to see a much faster team last week so we don’t necessarily need to do anything differently, but just need to clean things up and be more confident in what we’re doing,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. “We’re still trying to find our way offensively. Our scheme is something new, so we’re trying to stick with it and are looking for our guys to get more familiar with it.”
What each team needs to do specifically to have success tonight is quite simple according to each coach.
“We’re more used to the faster speed and have more game experience now after last week, so we’re looking for just knowing what needs to be done and doing it at a quicker pace and without having to think too much,” said Darrah.
Persing initially thought Lewisburg had much more to work on after giving up more than 300 passing yards to Central Mountain. However, after reviewing the tape, things didn’t seem as bad as they did following the game. He said he believes the key to success is simply trusting in what they’re trying to do.
“Our kids made some good reads (last week), so we just need to refine our techniques and trust in the scheme and not ad-lib or try to do your own thing, which we’ve been working on, along with communication amongst ourselves,” said Persing.
In addition to trusting what they’re doing, Persing’s team will need to recognize what Mount Carmel is doing pre-snap, as the Red Tornadoes have opened up their offense a bit more this year. Despite Mount Carmel incorporating more of a spread attack, Persing thinks the Green Dragons will still see traditional smash-mouth football.
“We need to recognize their formations, and that presents a bit of a problem because they’re essentially running two different schemes. They’re committed to the run-pass option, but still have the capability to line up in a single wing and just run it down your throat, which we expect them to do,” Persing said.
Persing also noted that Mount Carmel’s front seven defensively is probably the best his Green Dragons will see all year, and they’ll be charged with keeping Lewisburg’s standout running back Max Moyers in front of them.
“He is shifty, so we need to get him on the ground and not let him get into the second level,” Darrah said of Moyers. “I’m also impressed with their quarterback (Nick Shedleski). He shows a lot of poise, and throws the ball well downfield, so our passing defense also needs to be strong.”