The bad news for Lewisburg is the team will be without junior tailback Max Moyers for this week’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game with Shikellamy, and maybe longer.
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday night for the Braves’ homecoming.
That’s not ideal for the Green Dragons, but Lewisburg believes sophomore Ethan Dominick is ready for a larger role in the offense without Moyers (603 yards, 8 TDs on the ground, 5 catches, 67 yards, 2 TDs) on the field.
“Honestly, it doesn’t change all that much for us. Ethan Dominick is a stud for almost any other team in this area,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. “We’ve deployed him in the slot for most of the year, but this is kind of similar to when we lost Dylan (Farronato) last year and Max stepped up.
“Ethan’s going to 15 to 20 touches per game now.”
That’s not just his own coach talking, either.
“Dominick is a feature back on most any other team in the area,” Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said.
The Green Dragons feel they have a lot of depth in the skill position players. Persing pointed to somebody like sophomore Logan Callison, who had 40 yards on four carries last week in Moyers’ absence.
“You hate to see this happen to anybody. But with the way our program and our practice schedules are set up, our kids get a lot of one-on-one with their position coach. I think that gives us a lot of depth in the wide receiver and running back positions,” Persing said. “I know it’s cliche — next man up — but a kid like Logan Callison made some big runs and had some big blocks, as well, filling in last week.
Nick Shedleski will also take on a larger role for the Green Dragons (4-2 overall, 3-1 HAC-I). The senior quarterback will be forced to go both ways now. Shedleski, who had eight tackles last week against Bloomsburg, will play linebacker as well.
Shedleski has thrown for 793 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season without an interception.
“He looks solid. You can tell he’s a four-year starter,” Tilford said. “He’s another big body to bring down when he scrambles.”
Shikellamy (1-5, 1-2 HAC-I) is coming off its first win of the season, a 50-14 beating of Central Mountain last week.
“I think we found some things we can build on last week,” Tilford said. “The kids have a lot of confidence coming into our homecoming.”
Persing says the Braves are tough to prepare for because of their variety on offense. Shikellamy will jump between the Wing-T and more of spread set to take advantage of 6-foot-5 Davis Marshall, who had two touchdown catches against Central Mountain.
“You almost have to have two game plans — one for the Wing-T, and one for when they spread it out and throw jump balls to Marshall,” Persing said. “I really think they’ve figured out their recipe to be successful.”