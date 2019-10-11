Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish has built his program on a physical front and a tough running game, but there is an underrated part to the Bulldogs’ recent run of success.
Jersey Shore runs the quickest offense in the district. The Bulldogs try to run as many as 80-90 plays in a game — extreme tempo to say the least.
So how does a team like tonight’s opponent — Lewisburg — replicate that for their defense.
Green Dragons coach Marc Persing says the preparations began on Sunday night when he developed a scheme for his scout team. They ran Jersey Shore’s plays with Lewisburg’s verbiage. That allowed the scout team to get close to the speed with which the Bulldogs run their offense.
“They played really fast in practice (on Wednesday afternoon), faster I think than even Jersey Shore would run their offense,” Persing said. “I’d rather them run the stuff too fast than too slow. The defense can get overwhelmed sometimes when (Jersey Shore) moves that fast.”
It’s a pace that Lewisburg will have to solve if it would like a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title. A victory by the Green Dragons (5-2 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) would force a three-way tie with the Bulldogs and Selinsgrove, if both Jersey Shore (4-3, 3-0) and the Seals (4-3, 3-1) beat Central Mountain (0-7).
The Green Dragons will also have to contend with quarterback Tanner Lorson. He’s thrown for 1,561 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, while running for a team-high 462 yards and eight touchdowns.
Persing compares him to former Loyalsock quarterback Kyle Datres.
“Kyle was obviously a Division-I athlete, but I don’t think there’s been a dual-threat quarterback since Datres like Lorson,” Persing said. “He’s a special talent.”
The post-Max Moyers part of Lewisburg’s offense got off to a good start, scoring 42 points — the other touchdown in a 49-30 win came on an Ethan Spaulding interception return — in the first game without the team’s leading rusher, who was injured.
“You can never replace a talent like Max, so it’s obviously not ideal that we aren’t fully healthy,” Persing said. “Now you get into scheme design and the other team’s tendencies a little more, rather than relying on giving Max the ball 20 times per game. We have to spread the ball around a little more.”
That puts the onus on quarterback Nick Shedleski, who’s thrown for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns this season, including 22-of-33 for 399 yards over the last two games.
The other big concern for Lewisburg is the physicalness of the Bulldogs. It’s something that looked to be a weak point early for Jersey Shore — they returned just one lineman from last year.
However, those concerns were naught for the most part as once again, Jersey Shore has been strong up front.
“They are a work in progress. They’ve done a lot of hard work all season to try to hit the level they need to hit,” Gravish said.