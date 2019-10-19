LEWISBURG — The blank look on Marc Persing’s face and those of his assistant coaches said it all.
Despite never trailing in regulation and having numerous opportunities to put the game away, Lewisburg made some key mistakes at inopportune times Friday night in a 24-21 overtime loss to Central Columbia. Mason Yorty kicked a 24-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Blue Jays.
“We beat ourselves, that’s it,” said Persing. “We talk to our players about having a high football IQ. Running into the punter in the back of the end zone when we would have got the ball inside the 20 is a low football IQ play. When we’re punting and we whip a guy out of bounds when he’s potentially in the white, that’s a low football IQ play.”
Those two plays greatly aided the Blue Jays in their fourth-quarter comeback.
Lewisburg (5-4) took a 21-14 lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nick Shedleski to Jack Landis with 9:25 remaining. The Green Dragons then forced a three-and-out with the help of a pair of sacks.
Punting out of their own end zone, the Blue Jays shanked it, appearing to give Lewisburg the ball at the Central 17-yard line.
However, a 5-yard running-into-the-kicker penalty gave the Blue Jays another shot to flip the field, and this time they punted to midfield, where on the first play of Lewisburg’s possession, the Green Dragons lost a fumble for their only turnover of the game.
The Blue Jays drove into the red zone before turning it over on downs with 2:49 remaining. Lewisburg was unable to do anything on its ensuing drive and was forced to punt with just over a minute left in regulation.
On the punt return, Lewisburg was hit with a personal foul for a late hit out of bounds on punt returner Jacob Reifer, which gave the Blue Jays the ball at the Lewisburg 34 with 1:02 left.
Two plays later, Garrett McNelis hit Troy Johnson for a 31-yard touchdown pass on a screen, and the extra point narrowly sailed through to tie the game 21-21.
Lewisburg got the ball to start overtime. On third down, Shedleski was sacked for an 8-yard loss, leaving the Green Dragons a 37-yard field goal attempt, which was missed. Central ran three straight running plays and got it to the 7-yard line to set up Yorty for the gamewinner, which split the uprights.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight, but is the first week that we were really challenged to overcome adversity and our kids did it time and time again,” Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said. “We were making mistakes, but we kept pulling it together. We won the game and it’s really important going into the playoffs because now they’re battle-tested. They’ve been challenged and they know what it takes to win.”
The Blue Jays won despite being largely outplayed for a good portion of the game. Lewisburg outgained Central 141-80 in the first half as the Green Dragons took a 14-0 lead on a pair of first half touchdowns. The first of those was a Shedleski two-yard run on their second possession, which came after Central muffed a punt, giving Lewisburg the ball on the Central 27.
Lewisburg took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter when Shedleski found Ethan Spaulding for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10:40 remaining.
“I don’t think there’s any type of drill or anything that we can do (physically),” said Persing. “We encourage our kids to watch film, we talk about down and distance and situations but we have to do more as coaches because it’s clearly not getting to them so we’re just going to continue harping on the same message (of football IQ) to the players.”
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 24, LEWISBURG 21, OT
Central Columbia`0`7`7`7`3 — 24
Lewisburg`7`7`0`7`0 — 21
First quarter
L-Nick Shedleski 2 run (Logan Moore kick)
Second quarter
Ethan Spaulding 10 pass from Shedleski (Moore kick)
CC-Troy Johnson blocked punt recovered in end zone (Mason Yorty kick)
Third quarter
CC-Zander Bradley 7 pass from Garrett McNelis (Yorty kick)
Fourth quarter
L-Jackson Landis 22 pass from Shedleski (Moore kick)
CC-Johnson 31 pass from Garrett McNelis (Yorty kick)
Overtime
CC-FG, Yorty 24
TEAM STATISTICS
`CC`L
First downs`13`17
Rushes-yards`33-113`43-149
Passing yards`138`74
Passing`9-18-1`8-15-0
Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1
Penalties-yards`9-60`8-73
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 15-80; Jacob Reifer 11-55; Garrett McNelis 4-minus-26; Dylan Devlin 1-5; Zander Bradley 1-0; Auston Rainier 1-minus-1. Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 24-108; Nick Shedleski 14-40, TD; Cameron Michaels 2-9; Gavin Sheriff 2-7; TEAM 1-minus-15.
PASSING — Central Columbia: Garrett McNelis 9-17-1, for 138 yards, 2 TDs; Jacob Reifer 0-1-0. Lewisburg: Nick Shedleski 8-15-0, for 74 yard, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Eli Morrison 3-27; Jacob Reifer 2-59; Zander Bradley 2-11, TD; Troy Johnson 1-31, TD; Zachary Smith 1-9. Lewisburg: Ethan Spaulding 3-24, TD; Jackson Landis 1-22, TD; Ethan Dominick 1-13; Owen Ordonez 1-13; Dante Sims 1-8; Gavin Sheriff 1-minus-6.