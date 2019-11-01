Lewisburg coach Marc Persing needed a way to break his team out of its rut before tonight’s District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal with Warrior Run.
The Green Dragons are in the midst of a three-game losing streak that saw them lose their chance at a home game in the district playoffs.
“We haven’t had good practices over the past couple of weeks,” Persing said.
So that main thing for the Green Dragons was trying to get back to what worked for them earlier this season.
“We’ve had the best week of practice we’ve had in a while,” Persing said. “We just went back to having some fun. The kids really responded well. They seemed refreshed.”
The Defenders (6-4) will be hosting the first home playoff game in school history and will face the Green Dragons for the first time in four years, nearly to the date (Oct. 30, 2015).
Warrior Run won four of its final five games after dropping a 42-0 decision to Mifflinburg back in September, and has done so on the strength of its offensive line.
“We are a better team when our running game is working. It opens up so many things in our passing game,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said.
Stopping the run has been the strength of Lewisburg’s defense all season. The Green Dragons allow just 145 yards per game on the ground.
“They’ll move No. 63 (Josh Gose) around on the inside from tackle to end. He’s one of the best defensive linemen we’ve seen all season,” Long said.
“Our defensive run game has been solid all season. With Gose and Graden Feldmann anchoring the front, and our athletes on the outside like Owen Ordonez and Ethan Spaulding and Ethan Dominick, the run game hasn’t been the problem,” Persing said. “We’ve done a good job covering receivers on the outside, it’s been slot receivers that have given us problems.”
The Defenders have one of the best receivers in the area. Senior Riley Daubert has 36 catches for 764 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs and an interception for a touchdown.
“He’s a very special player,” Persing said. “We have be aware of where he lines up.”
Warrior Run has its own defensive problems with the pass. Before rolling to its mercy-rule victory over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, the Rams hit several big passes to lead 12-0 and 20-19 in the first half of the game.
“It’s a concern. We had a hard time covering the flats (against CMVT) and they really hurt us with the tight end,” Long said.
Lewisburg has its variety of weapons in the passing game plus a four-year starter at quarterback in Nick Shedleski, who threw for 310 yards in last week’s loss.
“There is so much value in having a four-year starter at quarterback. There isn’t really anything (Shedleski) hasn’t seen,” Long said. “They have a lot of weapons and they’ll spread you out and make you defend the whole field.”