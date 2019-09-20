A battle of two Tri-Valley League teams with something to prove is set for tonight.
Line Mountain and Millersburg are both 2-2 heading into the backyard rivalry game.
The Eagles are coming off a tough loss to Juniata last week. Juniata scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 40-33 come-from-behind win.
We shot ourselves in the foot on a few things,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “We put it on our kids and our staff to learn from the loss and to get better. If everyone can learn from it, we can get better as a team.”
Carson acknowledged that mistakes and mental errors were made. Despite the loss, he thought his team performed well offensively.
Senior quarterback Ethan Herb threw for 167 yards. Junior running back Jacob Feese added another 167 yards on 31 carries.
Junior wide receiver Garrett Laudenslager had five catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was happy with how we moved the ball last week,” Carson said.
Millersburg, which snapped a 31-game losing streak with a win in its opener, earned a 21-19 win over Halifax last week.
Halifax scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, but the Indians hung on.
“We had some adversity,” Millersburg coach Aaron Wright said. “The team kept pushing each other. It was a good team win.”
On offense, the Indians have been seeming to click.
Senior quarterback Aiden Harman threw for 110 yards and a TD. Chance Crawford ran for 114 yards on 23 carries.
Both teams made some costly mistakes defensively in the fourth quarter last week.
Carson said he was eager to see his players enter the game with a chip on their shoulder.
“I want to see the guys come out angry and play 48 minutes of football,” he said. “We have played hard in the past four games. Give me 48 minutes of mental-toughness and discipline.
“We hope that we will be able to put ourselves in a position to make some plays.”
Wright said that having a bunch of veteran players helps the team, as the Indians try to get above .500.
“It’s going to be smashmouth football,” Wright said. “They are a good team. They run a good option. And we’re ready for that.
“I just think it’s going to be a typical Tri-Valley Friday night.”