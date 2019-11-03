TROY — Despite being a decided underdog heading into Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal at Troy, Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson felt that if some things broke the Eagles’ way, then they would have a good shot at an upset.
“I would have given us at least a 50-50 shot if everything went alright and we played well,” said Carson.
Some things did go well for the Eagles, but not enough for the seventh-seeded Eagles to notch the upset. Despite trailing by just five points later in the fourth quarter, Line Mountain was unable to stop Troy and the Trojans scored a late touchdown to hang on for a 27-14 win over the upset-minded Eagles.
Three long Troy drives ended up being the difference in the game. Troy scored a touchdown in each of the four quarters, and their first- and third-quarter touchdowns each took more than seven minutes off the clock as the Trojans kept moving the chains.
“We had our chances to make plays. We had some stops in the backfield, we had guys in position to make tackles, but we just didn’t make them,” said Carson. “We were tackling up high instead of tackling at the knees, and one guy can’t bring them down up high. But give credit to them as well; they run really hard and have some good backs.”
Trailing 19-7 entering the fourth quarter, the Eagles got a gift when Troy lost a fumble at its own 30. Four plays later, Line Mountain punched it in on Evan Herb’s 1-yard touchdown run to pull within 19-14 with 9:34 left in the game.
Troy began the ensuing possession at its own 40, and put together a 12-play scoring drive that took 6:20. It was capped by Damien Landon’s 5-yard touchdown run on the sophomore’s 40th carry of the night. He finished with 41 carries and 202 yards. Troy converted both a third and a fourth down on that drive and for the game was 5-of-11 on third down, and a perfect 4-for-4 on fourth down conversions.
Troy ran a total of 66 offensive plays, 61 of which were rushes, and held the ball for 31:55. By contrast, Line Mountain was unable to string much together offensively, as the Eagles had 44 plays and had an almost 16-minute deficit in time of possession.
“I was really happy with our defense because we haven’t seen a team all year that runs the ball like they do downhill,” said Troy coach Jim Smith.
The Trojans received the opening kickoff and proceeded to go 72 yards in 15 plays and 7:01 to take a 7-0 lead on Dom Ayers’ 1-yard touchdown run.
Line Mountain quickly answered as it got a long kickoff return by Garret Laudenslager all the way out to the Troy 45. The Eagles then took seven plays to go the 45 yards but in only 1:55, capped when Herb found Cody Ebersole behind his defender in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-10.
The game remained tied until Line Mountain committed its only turnover of the game, which was a costly one. On a first-and-10 from the Troy 36, Jacob Feese broke loose up the middle for a 17-yard gain inside the 20. While being tackled from behind, the ball was knocked out and the Trojans recovered at their own 19. They then had their shortest scoring drive of the night time-wise, going 81 yards in just 4:13, capped by a play-action pass by Ayres to Morgan Madigan for a 9-yard touchdown to put Troy up 13-7.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
Quarterfinal
TROY 27, LINE MOUNTAIN 14
Line Mountain (3-8) 7 0 0 7 — 14
Troy (10-1) 7 6 6 8 — 27
First quarter
T-Dom Ayers 1 run (Oldroyd kick)
LM-Cody Ebersole 18 pass from Evan Herb (Smeltz kick)
Second quarter
T-Morgan Madigan 9 pass from Ayers (kick blocked)
Third quarter
T-Caleb Binford 30 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
T-Herb 1 run (Smeltz kick)
T-Damien Landon 5 run (Spencer pass from Ayers)
TEAM STATISTICS
LM T
First downs 13 23
Rushes-yards 24-118 61-293
Passing yards 70 42
Passing 6-20-0 4-5-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-46 8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Evan Herb 11-41, TD; Jacob Feese 10-70; Aidan Herb 2-4; Kelly Reed 1-3. Troy: Damien Landon 41-202, TD; Caleb Binford 13-85, TD; Dom Ayers 4-9, TD; TEAM 3-(-3).
PASSING — Line Mountain: Evan Herb 6-19-0, for 70 yards, TD; TEAM 0-1-0. Troy: Dom Ayers 4-5-0, for 42 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Cody Ebersole 2-26, TD; Aidan Herb 2-22; Garret Laudenslager 1-21; C. Smeltz 1-1. Troy: Caleb Binford 2-12; Gavin Cohick 1-21; Morgan Madigan 1-9, TD.