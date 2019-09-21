MILLERSBURG — Line Mountain kept Millersburg’s defense guessing throughout a much-needed 35-0 victory Friday night.
When the down and distance suggested a run here or a pass there, Brandon Carson’s team was unpredictable, preventing the Indians from digging in and making needed stops.
With Jacob Feese rushing for three touchdowns, and Evan Herb getting the Eagles going quickly with two early TD passes, Line Mountain remained in the Tri-Valley League chase.
“For us to pitch a shutout, I was really happy,” said Carson, whose Eagles recorded four quarterback sacks and limited the ‘Burg to 48 rushing yards.
Herb tossed touchdown passes of 27 and 12 yards to Garret Laudenslager and Aidan Herb, respectively, to give the Eagles (3-2, 3-1 TVL) a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Feese then scored on runs of 6, 25 and 3 yards after the break to blow it open.
Before the night was over, Feese ran for 140 yards on 14 carries, while Evan Herb checked in with 106 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Although he was picked off once, Herb wound up completing 12 of his 16 passes for 152 yards.
“They were a good team,” Millersburg coach Aaron Wright said. “We had to come up and make some more sticks here and there.”
Interceptions in the second quarter by Kyle Casner and Caden Feaster — Feese had his lone pass attempt swiped — were among the few highlights authored by the Indians (2-3, 1-3). Aiden Harman piled up 10-plus tackles from his linebacker spot.
Harman was 12-of-29 passing for 126 yards, but the Indians were turned away on the lone occasion they visited the red zone, turning the ball over on downs at the Eagles 12 late in the third quarter. By then, Line Mountain had a 28-0 lead.
Millersburg also lost two-way lineman Jaden Green to a lower leg injury. Green was transported to Harrisburg Hospital just before the game concluded.
With Evan Herb connecting early — the senior completed eight of his first nine tosses for 94 yards and the aforementioned first-quarter TDs — the Eagles motored down the field without much difficulty on their first two drives.
What frustrated Carson was his team’s inability to maintain its momentum in the second quarter, as the Eagles threw two interceptions and were unable to move the sticks on fourth down at the Millersburg 30.
“I thought we could have performed a little better on the offensive line after those first two drives, so we kind of let the offensive line know about it ... at halftime,” Carson said.
Feese plowed over from the 6 to cap Line Mountain’s first second-half series. He then motored 25 yards to score after Millersburg failed on a fake punt.
The Eagles tacked on Feese’s 3-yard score with 4:30 left in the game. Brayden Boyer’s PAT kick triggered the mercy rule.
LINE MOUNTAIN 35, MILLERSBURG 0
Line Mountain (3-2) 14 0 14 7 — 35
Millersburg (2-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
LM-Garret Laudenslager 27 pass from Evan Herb (Cameron Smeltz kick), 8:35
LM-Aidan Herb 12 pass from E.Herb (Smeltz kick), 1:42
Third quarter
LM-Jacob Feese 6 run (Smeltz kick), 7:22
LM-Feese 25 run (Smeltz kick), 4:49
Fourth quarter
LM-Feese 3 run (Brayden Boyer kick), 4:30
TEAM Statistics
LM M
First downs 22 10
Rushing yards 32-259 23-48
Passing yards 152 126
Comp-Att-Int 12-17-2 12-29-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-24 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 14-140, 3 TDs; Evan Herb 12-106; Aidan Herb 3-11; Kelly Reed 2-5; Cameron Smeltz 1-(-3). Millersburg: Chance Crawford 11-54; Caden Feaster 2-5; Aiden Harman 9-(-10); Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Line Mountain: E. Herb 12-16-1, 152 yds.; Feese 0-1-1. Millersburg: Harman 12-29-0, 126 yds.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Smeltz 4-58, Garret Laudenslager 4-46, TD; A.Herb 3-37, TD; Cody Ebersole 1-11. Millersburg: Kyle Casner 5-58, Feaster 4-49, Jonathon Snyder 2-13, Crawford 1-6.