CATAWISSA — The Southern Columbia linebackers get plenty of hype.
Three are headed to Division I schools, and the other is a two-year starter on the outside.
Their dominance might be unmatched in Valley football history.
That makes it harder to remember they are seniors in high school still clinging to their final weeks of football, and for Michigan State-bound Cal Haladay and Wisconsin-bound Preston Zachman, their final weeks in high school — period — before they enroll early at their respective schools.
It’s group that’s enjoying the last few weeks of locker room camaraderie with another senior headed for the big time in a few weeks, Ohio State-bound Julian Fleming. Fleming spent part of Wednesday afternoon trying to make Zachman, Haladay, Max Tillett and Nate Crowl laugh while posing for a photo and getting on Zachman about a math quiz.
They know what’s on the horizon.
“We don’t really want to think about that yet,” said Zachman, an outside linebacker. “We know what’s ahead, but we are just concentrating on a state title.”
It’s a camaraderie that shows on the field as well.
“It helps with the communication,” Zachman said. “That’s where you see us being friends the most — the way we communicate on defense.”
“We all like to have fun,” said Tillett, who announced last week he’ll be playing football at New Hampshire next year. “We like to fly around at practice.”
As outstanding as the offense has been — the Tigers have the all-time leader in receiving TDs (Fleming) and overall TDs (halfback Gaige Garcia) — Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said earlier this season that this Southern Columbia defense had the chance to be the best in school history.
After last week’s win over Montoursville, he was adamant that after nine weeks, there wasn’t a doubt in his mind anymore.
“I can’t say enough about our defense,” Roth said. “It’s just been lights out on all three levels all season.”
The Montoursville game was the Tigers seventh shutout of the season, and the numbers that Southern Columbia has put up yardage-wise are almost as crazy to him. Teams have run for 222 yards on 226 carries (.98 yards per carry) and gained 806 yards through the air. Jersey Shore is the only team to top 100 yards passing (287) against Southern Columbia this season.
“It’s painful when we give up a touchdown,” Haladay said. “We had high expectations coming into this season. We thought we were a pretty good defense last season and we wanted to set the bar higher.”
Crowl added: “It sounds simple, but our whole goal is not to let the other team score. The shutout streak just kept it going. We wanted to keep the shutout streak going as long as possible. That’s all a defense can really ask for.”
All four linebackers are among the fastest players on the team, but Crowl thinks an underrated aspect of the defense is their strength as well.
“We have a lot speed (at linebacker), but I think our strength helps us a lot,” Crowl said. “It’s really hard to keep us blocked, because of that.”
However, the best defense in school history is something that they will let others determine.
“We just want to win another state title,” Tillett said. “We are not really worried about something like that.”