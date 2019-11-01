Linemen paved way for Shikellamy comeback

SUNBURY — Shikellamy's trio of senior offensive linemen were tired of losing.
After going 9-3 and reaching the District 4 finals as sophomores, the Braves were 1-14 over the next season and a half. Left guard Billy Nace, right guard Zach Kemberling and right tackle Derek Reitz knew something needed to happen.
"I think it really came down to the chemistry between the linemen," Kemberling said. "We said, 'Hey, it's going to come down to the line. If we can run the ball and tire that defense out, it's on us and we can do that.' We took the responsibility of changing direction. I'll give the backs credit, too."
After the Braves averaged 3.2 yards per carry in their first five games — all losses — Shikellamy averaged 5.7 yards per carry in the second half of the season, a stretch that saw them go 4-1 to reach the playoffs.
"Us being together ever since our freshman year, and all of us starting our sophomore year, the chemistry between us is like nothing else I've ever seen before," Reitz said. "It's fun playing with these guys. Our whole line jelling together has been what's got our run game going."
The final loss in the string of five defeats to start the season came at the hands of Jersey Shore, Shikellamy's opponent tonight in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
"Going into this, we're a lot different team than the first time we played Jersey Shore," Kemberling said. "The offense has really gotten into a rhythm. Coach (Todd Tilford) said once we got the first win, we could really get rolling. I think that was true."
A 50-14 road win over Central Mountain started the second half for the Braves, who scored 30 or more points in four of five second-half games. The only time Shikellamy didn't reach 30 points was in a come-from-behind 21-20 victory over Shamokin. The Braves trailed 20-7 fewer than six minutes to play.
The way we fought and came back in the second half, was amazing," Nace said.
"You can't forget that Shamokin win," Kemberling said. "That's something I think I'll remember until I'm 50."
Nace was the only one of the three seniors who said he preferred run blocking.
"Personally, I love run blocking," Nace said. "You pull around the edge and light up someone full bore, that's a great feeling. Seeing your back run by you while you're laying out that perfect block and watching them score is an amazing feeling. You can't describe it."
Kemberling and Reitz said they liked protecting quarterback Drew Balestrini.
"Pass blocking, you get more credit for it," Reitz said.
"I love run blocking and I love pulling, but I love protecting the QB," Kemberling said. "It's like protecting little brother. When he makes a big play and you're celebrating with him because you gave him time. That's a good feeling."
Balestrini passed for more than 150 yards three times in the second half of the season after not throwing for more than 105 in any game in the first half.
"With the way we've been scheming and playing hard, I think we'll put up some decent numbers and make some great plays," Nace said.
"At that time, we were struggling to throw," Kemberling said. "Since then, Drew has a lot more confidence. That really opens up the run and pass. I feel we're not as predictable as when we were going to Jersey Shore early in the season."
Joel Derr leads the Braves with 427 yards rushing, and Balestrini is second on the team with 380 yards.
"From last year, he has evolved so much," Kemberling said of Balestrini. "I couldn't be more proud of him.
"He's playing like little Mike Vick out there, making me chase him to try to block for him."
All that adds up to what the seniors hope is an upset tonight that extends their careers.
"We've all been working together and we feel we've got a pretty decent thing going," Nace said. "If we keep playing hard and keep plugging away, we can win games."
Heading to a playoff game tonight is a far cry from where the Braves could have been after their 0-5 start.
"We definitely came together as a family," Reitz said.