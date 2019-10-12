LEWISBURG — Sometimes the reason a team wins in high school football is simple.
“We got beat up at every level and in every phase of the game,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. “Our mantra this season is dominate. We want to dominate the person across from us.
“I think we got our butts kicked in every position (tonight).”
Tanner Lorson threw for 359 yards and four scores, while the Jersey Shore defensive front limited Lewisburg to fewer than 50 yards on the ground, including eight sacks of Lewisburg quarterback Nick Shedleski, in the Bulldogs’ 47-21 victory over the Green Dragons.
“They play a swarming style defense, that if you’re not sound in your protections, you get exposed pretty quickly,” Persing said. “It just seemed, at times, we were overwhelmed.
“We were blocking seven sometimes, and they were rushing six and guys were still getting through.”
The victory gives Jersey Shore the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title. Surprisingly, it’s the first time the Bulldogs have repeated as Division I champs in all of their recent success under Tom Gravish.
The veteran coach wasn’t completely pleased with his team’s performance, either.
“We got sloppy. We were sloppy in all three phases,” Gravish said. “We’ve got to play a lot better, but we also we made plays in all three phases as well.”
The Green Dragons (5-3, 3-2 HAC-I) were still in the game in the second quarter and seemed to seize some momentum when freshman Hagen Persun blocked Owen Anderson’s punt. Owen Ordonez picked it up at the 19 and ran into the end zone. Logan Moore’s extra point gave Lewisburg a 14-13 lead with 10:44 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-0) answered right back with an 80-yard, four-play drive, capped by a 22-yard TD pass to Stanton Westin with 9:51 left in the first half. The two-point conversion pass failed and the Bulldogs led 19-14.
Lewisburg managed just one first down on its next three possessions. When Shedleski was forced to punt from his 8, Dalton Dugan’s 20-yard punt return set up the Bulldogs on the Lewisburg 23. Lorson hit sophomore Cayden Hess (nine catches, 159 yards) on the very next play for a score and a 25-14 lead at halftime.
The Green Dragons punted to open up the second half, and the Bulldogs made it 31-14 on Dawson Sechrist’s 5-yard TD run. Lewisburg answered quickly when Ethan Spaulding took a short pass 51 yard to the house to cut the lead to 31-21 with 7:51 left in the third quarter.
However, Cam Allison returned the ensuing kickoff 68 yards to set up Lorson’s 1-yard sneak with 5:49 left in the third quarter for a 38-21 lead.
Shedleski was sacked on a fourth-and-3 to end the next Lewisburg drive, and safety on a snap out of the end zone with 51 seconds left in the third quarter made it 40-21.
JERSEY SHORE 47, LEWISBURG 21
Jersey Shore (5-3) 13 12 15 7 — 47
Lewisburg (5-3) 7 7 7 0 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Owen Anderson 28 pass from Tanner Lorson (Cam Allison kick)
Lew-Jack Landis 46 pass from Nick Shedleski (Logan Moore kick)
JS-Anthony Shaffer 29 interception return (kick failed)
Second quarter
Lew-Owen Ordonez 19 blocked punt return (Moore kick)
JS-Stanton Westlin 22 pass from Lorson (pass failed)
JS-Cayden Hess 23 pass from Lorson (pass failed)
Third quarter
JS-Dawson Sechrist 5 run (pass failed)
Lew-Ethan Spaulding 51 pass from Shedleski (Moore kick)
JS-Lorson 1 run (Allison kick)
JS-Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
Fourth quarter
JS-Westlin 13 pass from Lorson (Allison kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
JS Lew
First downs 21 11
Rushes-net yards 33-166 33-34
Passing yards 359 203
Passing 22-36-1 12-26-2
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-51 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Tanner Lorson 9-59, TD; Josh Malicky 10-52; Dawson Sechrist 8-25, TD; Donald Steinbacher 3-20; Kooper Peacock 2-10; Anthony Shaffer 1-(-7). Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 16-68; Michael Farronato 1-2; Cam Michaels 1-1; team 1-(-1); Gavin Sheriff 1-(-2); Nick Shedleski 13-(-34).
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Lorson 22-35-1 for 359 yards, 4 TDs; Owen Anderson 0-1-0. Lewisburg: Shedleski 11-23-1 for 172 yards, 2 TDs; Ethan Spaulding 1-1-0 for 31 yards; Dominick 0-1-1; Farronato 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Cayden Hess 8-158, TD; Shaffer 6-51; Anderson 4-42, TD; Stanton Westlin 2-35, 2 TDs; Sechrist 1-39; Ryan Kresher 1-34.